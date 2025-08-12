Evidencecare Makes The Inc. 5000 List For The 4Th Consecutive Year

EvidenceCare ranked No. 1,897 Overall and Among Top Healthcare Companies in the U.S.

- Bo Bartholomew, CEO of EvidenceCareNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- EvidenceCare , a leading provider of physician-centered clinical decision support software, has once again earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This marks the company's fourth consecutive year on the list, ranking No. 1,897 overall, No. 188 in the Healthcare/Medical category, No. 51 in Tennessee, and No. 36 in the Greater Nashville area.“Making this list four years in a row reflects the critical need we're meeting for hospitals and health systems-to support physicians with better tools that drive both clinical and financial results,” said Bo Bartholomew, CEO of EvidenceCare.“We're proud to be building a company that helps healthcare organizations thrive, especially at a time when pressures on both quality and margins have never been greater.”The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market.“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision,” said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc.“These businesses didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”The full 2025 Inc. 5000 list, including company profiles and searchable filters by industry and region, is available at .MethodologyCompanies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.About EvidenceCareEvidenceCare is a physician-centered clinical decision support platform that empowers better care decisions throughout the patient's hospital care journey with the vision that every clinical decision will deliver the right care at the right time.Built to align clinical and financial goals, The BetterCare PlatformTM optimizes clinical workflows, improves hospital margins, and enhances care quality-both inside and outside the EHR. Health systems across the country trust EvidenceCare to drive measurable outcomes without adding burden to clinicians.Based in Nashville, Tennessee, EvidenceCare is a 4x honoree of the INC 5000 list of fastest growing companies, a 2x Fierce Healthcare Best Product winner, 2x honoree of The Tennessean's Top Workplaces, and #3 nationally in Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare. Learn more at

