Functional Carbohydrates Market Trends, Industry Size, Growth Opportunities And Forecast

Functional Carbohydrates Market

Awareness regarding functionalities of carbohydrates among consumers, rise in usage in the cosmetic industry, widespread industrial applications drive growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Functional carbohydrates market size garnered $3.51 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $5.31 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026.Increase in awareness regarding functionalities of carbohydrates among consumers, rise in usage in the cosmetic industry, and widespread industrial applications drive the growth of the global functional carbohydrates market. However, surge in final prices of functional food & beverages and availability of substitutes hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise of the pharmaceutical industry worldwide and growing innovation for formulating products create opportunities in the industry.Request Sample Report at:The global demand for functional carbohydrates is expected to increase due to rise in health issues among consumers. Based on application, the food & beverages segment dominates the market owing to increase in health issues such as obesity, and diabetes, and others. Rise in health concerns and increase in knowledge about food safety among consumers have encouraged consumers to opt for products that contain healthy ingredients. Thus, this drives the functional carbohydrates market. However, availability of substitutes with similar benefits is expected to hamper the functional carbohydrates market growth during the forecast period.Functional carbohydrates are non-cariogenic and prolong digestion owing to their slow break down. Thus, these have a low glycemic index that tends to increase the blood sugar level at a lower rate. Depending on application, the key application areas include food & beverages ,cosmetics & personal care products , pharmaceutical/nutraceutical products and others that include animal feed, paints, and construction materials.Buy This Research Report: /purchase-optionsThe global functional carbohydrates market is segmented based on type, application, and region. Based on type, it is classified as isomalt, palatinose, cyclodextrin, curdlan and others. By application, it comprises food & beverages, cosmetics & personal care, pharmaceuticals/nutraceuticals, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Europe held the major market share in the global functional carbohydrates market in 2018, accounting for more than one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to maintain the highest market share during the forecast period. This is due to increase in several health concerns such as diabetes and heart attacks and preference for healthy lifestyle. North America would contribute the second-highest market share by 2026 in the global functional carbohydrates market. On the other hand, LAMEA is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2026, owing to high demand for personal care products & cosmetics in the region.For Purchase Enquiry at:Leading Market PlayersBeneo GmbHWacker Chemie AGCargill, IncorporatedEvonik Industries AGRoquette FrèresSanxinyuan Food Industry Corporation LimitedHaihang Industry Co., Ltd.Fraken Biochem Co. Ltd.Zibo Qianhui Biological Technology Co., Ltd.Foodchem International CorporationThe functional carbohydrates market is driven by rise in health concern and adoption of a healthy lifestyle by the consumers. In addition, increase in the health issues globally has also driven the growth of market. Moreover, rise in consumer demand for cosmetics that are free from any toxic materials and increase in concern regarding appearance among consumers also fuel the growth of the functional carbohydrates industry . In addition, increase in meat and dairy consumption leads to the rise in the animal feed industry. This has increases the demand for special ingredients such as functional carbohydrates to use in animal feed which helps in improving feed efficiency. This factor has also bolster the growth of functional carbohydrates market. However, high prices of functional foods & beverages and availability of substitutes for functional carbohydrates these factors will hamper the market growth during functional carbohydrates analysis period.Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry:Polyphenol Market:Functional Beverages Market:

