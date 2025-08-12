Strategic Alliances Propelling Egypt's Gold Sector Growth Ahead Of African Mining Week (AMW) 2025

Egypt is advancing partnerships with global investors to expand its estimated 7.3 million tons of gold reserves and production capacity. These partnerships fall under the country's Vision 2030 strategy to increase the mining sector's contribution to GDP from the current 1% to 5%.

Amidst a target to increase gold production to 800,000 ounces by 2030, the upcoming African Mining Week (AMW) – Africa's premier gathering for mining stakeholders – will connect global stakeholders with burgeoning prospects within Egypt's gold sector.

Sukari Mine Expansion

In April 2025, the Egyptian Mineral Resources Authority signed an agreement with mining firm AngloGold Ashanti to expand gold production at the Sukari Mine. The mine produced 40,000 ounces in 2024, generating $61 million in revenue. The deal also allows further exploration of gold ore and associated minerals in the Eastern Desert and marks a strategic shift after AngloGold acquired the mine from Centamin in 2024.

Shalateen Gold&Silver Industrial Complex

Another major development advancing the growth of Egypt's gold industry is the construction of the Shalateen Gold&Silver Industrial Complex. Developed by the Shalateen Mineral Resources' Company – a joint venture of the Egyptian government and international investors - the £700 million open-pit mine comprises two phases. The first phase is set to launch in 2025 and the second phase by May 2026. The project targets to exploit 15 million tons of gold reserves and will feature integrated processing facilities and 168 supporting industrial operations.

Gold Exploration Partnerships

Meanwhile, Egypt is expanding its exploration initiatives through a series of strategic partnerships. In July this year UK-based Nubia Mines Company announced it would soon publish plans for gold production following promising exploration outcomes in the Um Rus Block and Aswan Concession areas.

Egypt also signed a cooperation agreement with Centamin to fast-track exploration of new sites using modern environmental and technical standards in the same month. The agreement also paves the way for cooperation on upskilling of local talent. With Canadian firm Aton Resources, Egypt is advancing its gold development efforts in the Abu Marawat concession while continuing exploration to uncover further reserves.

Amidst these developments and growth in Egypt's gold industry, AMW will connect Egyptian mining policymakers and stakeholders with global investors for partnership formations and deal signings.

