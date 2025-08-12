India's Smartphone Market Grows 8% In Q2 2024, Apple Shines With Iphone 16
Top brands' market share: Vivo, Samsung, Oppo, Realme, and Xiaomi are the leading brands in the country.
Vivo leads with a 21.0% market share, followed by Samsung at 16.0%. Oppo holds the third position with a 13.0% share.
Realme is in fourth place with a 10.0% share, while Xiaomi made significant progress and secured the fifth spot with a 13.0% market share.Apple continued its strong performance, with the iPhone 16 emerging as the top-selling variant in the first half of the year. Apple's overall shipments increased by 21.5% year-over-year.Offline channel sales increased by 14.3% year-over-year, with their market share rising to 53.6%. However, online sales channels remained stable in Q2.The average selling price has also increased. The ASP of smartphones rose by 10.8% in Q2, reaching $275.Despite the market rebound, analysts warn of a potential demand decline due to increased prices. However, new model launches are expected to further boost the market's recovery by the end of the year.
