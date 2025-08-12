Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tata Curvv Vs Citroen Basalt: Base Vs Top‐Spec Pricing


2025-08-12 06:13:06
SUV coupés are fast becoming the new favourite among Indian car buyers. Two recent additions, the Tata Curvv and the Citroën Basalt, are designed to offer a mix of design, technology, and safety. Both cars carry a coupé-like silhouette, and come with multiple powertrain options and feature-rich variants.

This comparison focuses on how their base and top-end trims perform in terms of feature offerings and price, helping buyers understand what best fits their usage, budget, and expectations.

A Look at the Entry-Level Variants

The following is a detailed explanation of entry-level variants:

Tata Curvv Smart Variant

The base variant of the Tata Curvv, called Smart, is priced at ₹9,99,990 (ex-showroom Delhi). It combines basic safety, helpful everyday tech, and a premium appearance. Key features include:

  • 6-airbags
  • Flush door handles with a welcome light
  • R16 steel wheels
  • 2-spoke illuminated digital steering wheel
  • LED headlamps, tail lamps, and DRLs
  • ISOFIX mounts and ESP
  • Manual HVAC
  • Power windows on all doors
  • Multi-drive modes (Eco, City, Sport)
  • Electrical tailgate with dedicated switch
  • 10.16 cm digital instrument cluster
  • ABS with EBD and hill hold

For a base trim, it looks and feels premium while covering essential safety and convenience.

Citroën Basalt YOU Variant

The Basalt's entry-level trim, YOU, is priced at ₹8,32,000 (ex-showroom) and comes with a 1.2L PureTech 82 NA engine paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. It offers:

  • 6-airbags as standard
  • Manual AC with heater
  • ISOFIX mounts
  • Parking brake Lever Tip - Satin Chrome
  • Full wheel covers
  • Skid Plate - Front & Rear
  • 4-star Bharat NCAP safety rating

The YOU variant is simple, but strong on occupant protection and interior practicality. Boot space is the same 470 litres across the range.

Exploring the Top-End Trims

Let's explore the top trims:

Tata Curvv Accomplished+ GDi

The Accomplished+ GDi is the top-most variant in the Curvv range, priced at ₹17,69,990 (ex-showroom). It focuses on technology, convenience, and premium comfort. Key features:

  • Hyperion GDI petrol engine
  • ADAS with 20 active safety features
  • 6 airbags and TPMS
  • 6-way powered driver seat
  • Ventilated front seats with rear recline
  • Gesture-controlled powered tailgate
  • R18 alloy wheels with aero inserts
  • Voice-assisted panoramic sunroof with mood lighting
  • 31.24 cm Harman touchscreen infotainment
  • JBL 9-speaker system with subwoofer
  • Alexa voice commands with Car-to-Home functions
  • Electrochromatic IRVM
  • Electronic parking brake with auto hold
  • iRA connected car technology

It's designed for drivers prioritising connected technology, comfort, and long-distance convenience.

Citroën Basalt Max Turbo AT Dual Tone

Priced at ₹14,08,000 (ex-showroom), the Citroën Basalt Max Turbo AT Dual Tone gets the 1.2L PureTech 110 Turbo engine with a 6-speed automatic transmission. Highlights include:

  • LED Vision projector headlamps
  • 26 cm Citroën Connect touchscreen
  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
  • 17.8 cm digital TFT instrument cluster
  • Urban diamond-cut alloy wheels
  • Metropolitan Beige leatherette upholstery
  • MyCitroën Connect (in AT trim only)

Though it does not include ADAS, the focus here is on the in-cabin experience and smooth automatic performance.

Powertrain Options

The following is key information:

Tata Curvv Offers

  • 1.2L Revotron Petrol (Smart onwards)
  • Hyperion Gasoline Direct Injection Engine (Creative S)
  • 1.5L Kryojet Diesel
  • Manual and DCA (dual-clutch) options available

Citroën Basalt Offers

  • PureTech 82 NA Petrol (Manual only)
  • PureTech 110 Turbo Petrol (Manual and Automatic)

While Citroën keeps it petrol-only, Tata adds flexibility with its diesel option.

In-Cabin Experience & Technology

Let's explore in cabin experience:

Tata Curvv Accomplished+ GDi Emphasises:

  • Driver-focused setup
  • ADAS for active safety
  • Wireless smartphone features
  • Mood lighting, powered seating

Citroën Basalt MAX AT Highlights:

  • Comfort-based design
  • Premium seat structure and materials
  • Smart infotainment with wireless mirroring
  • Rear seat enhancements like tilt and extended support

Bottom Line

If you are concentrating on entry-level options, the Citroën Basalt YOU assures strong safety and usable room at a lower cost. The Tata Curvv Smart is even more expensive and ups the tech factor further with drive modes, LED pieces, and design improvements.

With ADAS, bigger infotainment, and additional personalisation choices, the Tata Curvv Accomplished+ GDi is a premium tech-forward SUV coupe available to top-end buyers. Meanwhile, Citroën Basalt Turbo AT Max Dual Tone appears as a calm and sensible city SUV with a luxurious interior and powerful comfort orientation at a less advantageous cost.

Both of these models are pretty convincing. Whether you want full-on high-tech digital functionality and gaudy high-end automation or a well-rounded, comfortable SUV for everyday use, one will fit better than the other.

 

