Tata Curvv Vs Citroen Basalt: Base Vs Top‐Spec Pricing

SUV coupés are fast becoming the new favourite among Indian car buyers. Two recent additions, the Tata Curvv and the Citroën Basalt, are designed to offer a mix of design, technology, and safety. Both cars carry a coupé-like silhouette, and come with multiple powertrain options and feature-rich variants.

This comparison focuses on how their base and top-end trims perform in terms of feature offerings and price, helping buyers understand what best fits their usage, budget, and expectations.

A Look at the Entry-Level Variants

The following is a detailed explanation of entry-level variants:

Tata Curvv Smart Variant

The base variant of the Tata Curvv, called Smart, is priced at ₹9,99,990 (ex-showroom Delhi). It combines basic safety, helpful everyday tech, and a premium appearance. Key features include:



6-airbags

Flush door handles with a welcome light

R16 steel wheels

2-spoke illuminated digital steering wheel

LED headlamps, tail lamps, and DRLs

ISOFIX mounts and ESP

Manual HVAC

Power windows on all doors

Multi-drive modes (Eco, City, Sport)

Electrical tailgate with dedicated switch

10.16 cm digital instrument cluster ABS with EBD and hill hold

For a base trim, it looks and feels premium while covering essential safety and convenience.

Citroën Basalt YOU Variant

The Basalt's entry-level trim, YOU, is priced at ₹8,32,000 (ex-showroom) and comes with a 1.2L PureTech 82 NA engine paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. It offers:



6-airbags as standard

Manual AC with heater

ISOFIX mounts

Parking brake Lever Tip - Satin Chrome

Full wheel covers

Skid Plate - Front & Rear 4-star Bharat NCAP safety rating

The YOU variant is simple, but strong on occupant protection and interior practicality. Boot space is the same 470 litres across the range.

Exploring the Top-End Trims

Let's explore the top trims:

Tata Curvv Accomplished+ GDi

The Accomplished+ GDi is the top-most variant in the Curvv range, priced at ₹17,69,990 (ex-showroom). It focuses on technology, convenience, and premium comfort. Key features:



Hyperion GDI petrol engine

ADAS with 20 active safety features

6 airbags and TPMS

6-way powered driver seat

Ventilated front seats with rear recline

Gesture-controlled powered tailgate

R18 alloy wheels with aero inserts

Voice-assisted panoramic sunroof with mood lighting

31.24 cm Harman touchscreen infotainment

JBL 9-speaker system with subwoofer

Alexa voice commands with Car-to-Home functions

Electrochromatic IRVM

Electronic parking brake with auto hold iRA connected car technology

It's designed for drivers prioritising connected technology, comfort, and long-distance convenience.

Citroën Basalt Max Turbo AT Dual Tone

Priced at ₹14,08,000 (ex-showroom), the Citroën Basalt Max Turbo AT Dual Tone gets the 1.2L PureTech 110 Turbo engine with a 6-speed automatic transmission. Highlights include:



LED Vision projector headlamps

26 cm Citroën Connect touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

17.8 cm digital TFT instrument cluster

Urban diamond-cut alloy wheels

Metropolitan Beige leatherette upholstery MyCitroën Connect (in AT trim only)

Though it does not include ADAS, the focus here is on the in-cabin experience and smooth automatic performance.

Powertrain Options

The following is key information:

Tata Curvv Offers



1.2L Revotron Petrol (Smart onwards)

Hyperion Gasoline Direct Injection Engine (Creative S)

1.5L Kryojet Diesel Manual and DCA (dual-clutch) options available

Citroën Basalt Offers



PureTech 82 NA Petrol (Manual only) PureTech 110 Turbo Petrol (Manual and Automatic)

While Citroën keeps it petrol-only, Tata adds flexibility with its diesel option.

In-Cabin Experience & Technology

Let's explore in cabin experience:

Tata Curvv Accomplished+ GDi Emphasises:



Driver-focused setup

ADAS for active safety

Wireless smartphone features Mood lighting, powered seating

Citroën Basalt MAX AT Highlights:



Comfort-based design

Premium seat structure and materials

Smart infotainment with wireless mirroring Rear seat enhancements like tilt and extended support

Bottom Line

If you are concentrating on entry-level options, the Citroën Basalt YOU assures strong safety and usable room at a lower cost. The Tata Curvv Smart is even more expensive and ups the tech factor further with drive modes, LED pieces, and design improvements.

With ADAS, bigger infotainment, and additional personalisation choices, the Tata Curvv Accomplished+ GDi is a premium tech-forward SUV coupe available to top-end buyers. Meanwhile, Citroën Basalt Turbo AT Max Dual Tone appears as a calm and sensible city SUV with a luxurious interior and powerful comfort orientation at a less advantageous cost.

Both of these models are pretty convincing. Whether you want full-on high-tech digital functionality and gaudy high-end automation or a well-rounded, comfortable SUV for everyday use, one will fit better than the other.