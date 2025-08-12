Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda To Lead 43Rd India Day Parade In New York As Co-Grand Marshals

Prominent Indian film stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will take centre stage at this year's India Day Parade in New York, serving as co-grand marshals. The celebrations, set for 17th August along Madison Avenue, will be held under the theme 'Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah' – a Sanskrit phrase meaning“May all be happy,” described by organisers as a healing call amid global turbulence.

“This parade isn't pay-to-play; it's pride-to-participate, a groundbreaking move toward inclusivity,” said FIA President Saurin Parikh, stressing that the spirit of the event lies in community pride, not commercial influence.

FIA's Journey: From One Float to the World's Largest Celebration

The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA-NY-NJ-CT-NE) announced the schedule for the 43rd annual parade during a gathering at the Consulate General of India in New York, United States.

Ambassador Binaya S. Pradhan, Consul General of India in NY, hailed the organisation's decades-long contribution:

“For half a century, the Federation of Indian Associations has been a force-multiplier for India's image in America. The parade has evolved from a modest one-float march in 1981 to what the media now celebrates as the world's largest India Day celebration.”

Founded in 1970, FIA has grown into a premier non-profit dedicated to promoting Indian culture, civic engagement, and strong India-US ties.

Parade Festivities Spread Across an Action-Packed Weekend

The celebrations will begin on Friday, 15th August, with a tri-colour illumination of the Empire State Building. The next day, 16th August, will see an Indian flag-hoisting ceremony at Times Square, followed by the first-ever cricket match linked to the parade festivities.

On Sunday, 17th August, the India Day Parade will kick off along Madison Avenue at 12 pm. Adding grandeur to the event, NYC's record-breaking Rath Yatra by ISKCON NYC will tower over Manhattan's skyline during the parade. The day will conclude with the Independence Grand Gala at Cipriani Wall Street.

Stars, Cricket and Cultural Pride

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have already shared a heartfelt video message in six languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and English – encouraging people to join in the celebrations.

Cricmax Connect, the title sponsor for the anniversary events, revealed a bold vision during the launch – to make cricket as mainstream in the United States as soccer within the next decade.

Community Spirit at the Heart of the Parade

FIA Chairman Ankur Vaidya underlined that the event remains firmly community-driven:

“All parade logistics remain volunteer-driven, and we're excited to announce significant new collaborations to be revealed post-parade.”

With its mix of patriotic fervour, celebrity appeal, cultural showcases, and a dash of cricketing ambition, the 43rd Annual India Day Parade promises to be a celebration New York won't forget anytime soon.