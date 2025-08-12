Alaska Braces For 'Historic' Trump-Putin Meeting

Alaska readies for a 'historic' meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, with talks likely to focus on Ukraine and global security. The rare diplomatic event has drawn global media attention, prompting heightened security and placing the northernmost US state in an international spotlight.

