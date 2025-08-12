Not Kindness, It's Exile”: Bollywood Stars Janhvi, Varun And Others Outraged Over SC's Stray Dog Verdict

The Supreme Court's recent order directing all stray dogs in the Delhi-NCR region to be relocated to shelter homes has triggered a wave of disappointment and protest from animal lovers and celebrities alike. The court's decision, intended to address rising complaints of dog bites and safety concerns, has instead sparked a national conversation about compassion, coexistence, and responsible animal management.

Bollywood stars like Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Dhanashree Verma were among the first to voice their dissent on social media. Janhvi shared an emotional note, calling the dogs the "heartbeat" of the city and rejecting the idea of locking them away in shelters. "They wait for biscuits outside tea stalls, guard shops at night, and welcome children home from school. Taking them off the streets is not kindness, it's exile," the note read.

Varun Dhawan and Dhanashree echoed similar sentiments, with Dhanashree urging citizens to adopt strays and support local shelters through donations. She emphasized that better solutions, like mass sterilization, vaccination drives, and community feeding, exist and must be implemented instead of removal.

Television actress Rupali Ganguly also condemned the ruling, reminding her followers of the cultural and spiritual importance of dogs in Indian traditions. She wrote,“Dogs guard Bhairav Baba's temples. They've protected us for centuries. Removing them is like turning off the alarm before a fire.”

Activists and animal welfare organizations have also raised concerns about the feasibility and humanity of the order. Critics argue that relocating thousands of dogs could lead to overcrowded shelters, neglect, and even deaths-without actually addressing the root cause of the issue.

Meanwhile, protests broke out in Delhi following the verdict, with several demonstrators reportedly detained. Many believe that this move by the apex court sets a dangerous precedent and ignores the value of compassionate, community-based solutions.

As the debate continues to heat up, one thing is clear: India's street dogs have found powerful allies in their fight for survival and dignity.