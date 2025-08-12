Mercury Retrograde Ends In Cancer: Positive Changes For 4 Zodiac Signs

As of August 12, Mercury has gone direct in Cancer. This means good things are coming for four zodiac signs. Let's find out which ones.

According to astrology, all planets transit at specific intervals, moving from one sign to another, creating planetary combinations. These combinations bring both good and bad results for the 12 zodiac signs. Mercury, considered the prince of planets, has gone direct in Cancer on August 11, 2025, at 12:22 PM. This will bring positive results for some signs. Let's find out which ones.

While other planets might bring some challenges, Mercury going direct will bring benefits for Aries. As Mercury transits their fourth house, it lessens the negative impacts from other planetary positions. Obstacles in work and career will disappear. Finances may improve. Job seekers could find good opportunities. Business owners will see a favorable environment. Those looking for new jobs will find good prospects. Health will be excellent.

Mercury will transit Gemini's second house. Astrology says this brings positive results, especially regarding money problems, debts, and financial troubles. Pending tasks will be completed, paving the way for success. Happiness and prosperity will increase. Mercury direct can improve financial stability. Communication skills will bring success in business. Travel opportunities will arise, and these will be beneficial. Family life will be happy and peaceful.

With Mercury in Virgo's eleventh house, support from friends and community is likely. Investments may yield profits. Unexpected financial gains are possible. Interest in arts and spirituality will increase. The time is ripe for gaining wealth from inheritance or family property. You might purchase expensive or luxury items. A happy family atmosphere will prevail. Health will improve.

As Mercury enters Libra's tenth house, favorable circumstances will arise. New income and career opportunities are on the horizon. Students may experience significant changes in their education. Family problems will be resolved, leading to a harmonious environment. Profitable deals may come your way.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.