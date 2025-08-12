Supreme Court Backs EC: Aadhaar Not Proof Of Citizenship, Must Be Verified
The Supreme Court on Tuesday backed the Election Commission of India's (ECI) position that Aadhaar cannot be considered conclusive proof of citizenship. A bench led by Justice Surya Kant, hearing petitions linked to Bihar's Special Summary Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, said Aadhaar details must be independently verified before being used in the voter ID linking process. Justice Kant told senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioners, that the EC's stand on Aadhaar verification was correct.
Supreme Court told the petitioners against Bihar SIR that if out of state's 7.9 crore registered voters, 7.24 crore have already responded in the ongoing voter roll revision, it weakens their claim that around 1 crore voters are missing from the list. Essentially, the court meant that such a high response rate makes the 'missing voters' allegation less convincing.
Petitions challenge Bihar voter list revision
The court also began hearing multiple pleas challenging the ECI's decision to conduct a special intensive revision in poll-bound Bihar. Kapil Sibal, representing RJD leader Manoj Jha, alleged errors in the draft rolls, including instances where living people were marked as dead and vice versa. Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, for the poll panel, responded that such large-scale exercises may have occasional errors, but these can be corrected before finalising the rolls.
