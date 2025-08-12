Janmashtami 2025: Luck And Fortune Shine On These 3 Zodiac Signs!
This year, the holy festival of Janmashtami is celebrated on Saturday, August 16, 2025. There will be Budhaditya Yoga on this day. Along with this, there will also be Vriddhi and Dhruva Yoga.
Janmashtami is special for Krishna devotees. This year, it's on August 16th. Budhaditya Yoga is present until 2 PM. The Moon enters Taurus at 11:43 AM, while the Sun enters its own sign at 2 PM. Vriddhi Yoga lasts until 7:21 AM, followed by Dhruva Yoga.
Virgo: This Janmashtami is extra special.
This Janmashtami is very special for Virgos. Lord Krishna showers special blessings. You might achieve great success and progress in business. Love life looks good, and there's a chance of unexpected financial gains.
Sagittarius: Golden success in your career.
Sagittarians will find golden success in their careers. Long-pending work will start to complete. Old investments will yield good returns, and wealth is likely to increase. You might get a new job, and your social standing will improve.
Aquarius: Success in your job is likely.
Aquarians will find success in their jobs. Good chances of landing your dream job. You might start something new, and there's a possibility of a promotion. A big business deal could finalize. Overall, this Janmashtami is special for you.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
