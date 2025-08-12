War 2 Stars' Education: Hrithik, Jr. NTR, And Kiara Advani's Academic Journeys

War 2 brings together a powerhouse cast, each with unique academic backgrounds that shaped their journeys to stardom. From Hrithik Roshan's formal training to Jr. NTR's disciplined education and Kiara Advani's well-rounded schooling.

The War 2 cast Kiara Advani, Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan into different areas of education, creamy and mass communication degrees to a classical dance background, which exists as a preparation before encroaching on India's most ambitious spy thriller. So, they have varied academic and artistic paths that highlight how both institutional learning and creative learning may play active roles in the making of an onscreen superstar.

1. Hrithik Roshan- Commerce Graduate with an Artistic Tradition

Hrithik Roshan was born into the illustrious Bollywood family of Roshans. Hrithik went to the Bombay Scottish School, Mahim, for his schooling, after which he would pursue a course in Bachelor of Commerce at Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics, Churchgate-even balancing this with participation in dance and music festivals.

It was quite challenging for him in the early days because he had scoliosis and a speech disorder. However, he stayed committed to acting and performing roles in small projects by his father's film- with some sweeping floors and boiling tea-demonstrating a grounded work ethic from the start.

2. Jr. NTR -- Traditional education and training in Classical Dance

Born into a family of political and cinema royalty, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr. also known as Jr. NTR completed his schooling at Vidyaranya High School, Hyderabad and continued his intermediate at St. Mary's College, Hyderabad. Part of his childhood education was also in Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh.

In addition to academics, Jr. NTR is trained in Kuchipudi, showcasing his immersion in classical Indian art forms, a field that complements his formidable presence on screen.

3. Kiara Advani - Mass Communication Graduate with Early Aspirations into Film

Kiara Advani (born Alia Advani) went to school at Cathedral and John Connon School, Mumbai-institutionalized premier schools that do better academically. Then after she graduated, she went to Jai Hind College to get her Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication.

There were rumors that she got a phenomenal 92% in Class 12, proving that she is a studious student who devotes her time to studies among all wanting to be creative artists. Additionally, Kiara learned acting at places such as Anupam Kher's and Roshan Taneja's, which show her early aspirations in the field.