'Edited And Used Without Permission...': Kay Kay Menon Says He Didn't Act In Congress 'Vote Chori' Ad Featuring Him
The actor commented on Congress's social media post in all caps and said that the clip had been taken from the promotional videos of the web series Special Ops and was“edited and used” without permission.
“Please let it be noted that I have not acted in this ad. A clip from my Special Ops promotions has been edited and used without permission,” he wrote, denying any role in the campaign.Kay Kay Menon's comment on Congress' post Also Read | Rahul Gandhi alleges '40,009' fake voter addresses in Karnataka Watch Congress'“Vote Chori” campaign video
In the video for its“Vote Chori” campaign, Congress used a small clip featuring Menon's Special Ops character, Himmat Singh , asking viewers to join the campaign.
The caption read,“Himmat Singh kuch keh rahe hain, jaldi se kar aao! Band karo (Himmat Singh is saying something, go quickly! Stop it).”Also Read | 'Big conspiracy': KN Rajanna after stepping down as Karnataka minister About the“Vote Chori” campaign
Congress has intensified its campaign of alleged"vote theft" in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
On Monday, Delhi police detained several opposition leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, as they took a protest march from Parliament to the Election Commission over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and allegations of "vote chori" (vote theft).
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday lauded the INDIA bloc MPs for "standing shoulder to shoulder" and "fighting with full strength" in the movement against "vote theft".Also Read | Rahul Gandhi responds to Election Commission notices
In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in theLok Sabha, said the fight is for the protection of democracy.
"Heartfelt thanks to all the fellow MPs of INDIA for standing shoulder to shoulder and fighting with full strength in this movement against vote theft. As I said, this fight is not political--it is for the protection of democracy, the constitution, and the right to vote, and we will achieve this together," Gandhi said.
(With agency inputs)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment