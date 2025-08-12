'Edited And Used Without Permission...': Kay Kay Menon Says He Didn't Act In Congress 'Vote Chori' Ad Featuring Him

MENAFN - Live Mint) “Edited and used without permission,” Actor Kay Kay Menon has firmly denied acting in or being a part of the recent ad from the Congress party's“Vote Chori” campaign that featured him.

The actor commented on Congress's social media post in all caps and said that the clip had been taken from the promotional videos of the web series Special Ops and was“edited and used” without permission.

“Please let it be noted that I have not acted in this ad. A clip from my Special Ops promotions has been edited and used without permission,” he wrote, denying any role in the campaign.

Kay Kay Menon's comment on Congress' post

In the video for its“Vote Chori” campaign, Congress used a small clip featuring Menon's Special Ops character, Himmat Singh , asking viewers to join the campaign.

The caption read,“Himmat Singh kuch keh rahe hain, jaldi se kar aao! Band karo (Himmat Singh is saying something, go quickly! Stop it).”

Congress has intensified its campaign of alleged"vote theft" in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

On Monday, Delhi police detained several opposition leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, as they took a protest march from Parliament to the Election Commission over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and allegations of "vote chori" (vote theft).

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday lauded the INDIA bloc MPs for "standing shoulder to shoulder" and "fighting with full strength" in the movement against "vote theft".

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in theLok Sabha, said the fight is for the protection of democracy.

"Heartfelt thanks to all the fellow MPs of INDIA for standing shoulder to shoulder and fighting with full strength in this movement against vote theft. As I said, this fight is not political--it is for the protection of democracy, the constitution, and the right to vote, and we will achieve this together," Gandhi said.

(With agency inputs)