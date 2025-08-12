Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Earthquake Today: Magnitude 6.5 Quake Hits Papua In Eastern Indonesia

2025-08-12 06:12:42
(MENAFN- Live Mint) An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck Papua, an eastern Indonesian region, on Tuesday, said the US Geological Survey.

However, a monitor said there was no tsunami threat yet.

The epicentre of the quake, which struck at around 5:24 pm (0824 GMT), was around 193 kilometres northwest of the town of Abepura in Papua. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami threat.

(This is a developing story)

