Earthquake Today: Magnitude 6.5 Quake Hits Papua In Eastern Indonesia

MENAFN - Live Mint) An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck Papua, an eastern Indonesian region, on Tuesday, said the US Geological Survey.

However, a monitor said there was no tsunami threat yet.

The epicentre of the quake, which struck at around 5:24 pm (0824 GMT), was around 193 kilometres northwest of the town of Abepura in Papua. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami threat.

(This is a developing story)