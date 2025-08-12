Soldier Dies After Slipping Down Slope Near Loc In North Kashmir's Uri
Sepoy B Anil of Maratha Light Infantry, while patrolling a border post, slipped and died on the spot on Monday, the officials said.
They said the body of the 31-year-old soldier from Telangana was taken to Uri sub district hospital for medico-legal formalities.
“Chinar Corps deeply regrets the loss of precious life of Braveheart Sepoy Banoth Anil Kumar, while performing operational duty along the Line of Control in Baramulla district,” Srinagar-based Chinar Corps posted on its X handle.
“Chinar Warriors salute his immense valour and sacrifice, express deepest condolence and stand in solidarity with the bereaved family,” it added.Read Also 2 Die, 2 Injured As Tree Falls On Tent In Kulgam SSB Jawan Dies After Falling From Roof In J&K's Doda
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment