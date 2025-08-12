Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Soldier Dies After Slipping Down Slope Near Loc In North Kashmir's Uri

Soldier Dies After Slipping Down Slope Near Loc In North Kashmir's Uri


2025-08-12 06:10:57
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- An army soldier died after slipping down a slope during a routine patrol near the Line of Control in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.

Sepoy B Anil of Maratha Light Infantry, while patrolling a border post, slipped and died on the spot on Monday, the officials said.

They said the body of the 31-year-old soldier from Telangana was taken to Uri sub district hospital for medico-legal formalities.

“Chinar Corps deeply regrets the loss of precious life of Braveheart Sepoy Banoth Anil Kumar, while performing operational duty along the Line of Control in Baramulla district,” Srinagar-based Chinar Corps posted on its X handle.

“Chinar Warriors salute his immense valour and sacrifice, express deepest condolence and stand in solidarity with the bereaved family,” it added.

Read Also 2 Die, 2 Injured As Tree Falls On Tent In Kulgam SSB Jawan Dies After Falling From Roof In J&K's Doda

MENAFN12082025000215011059ID1109916572

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search