Soldier Dies After Slipping Down Slope Near Loc In North Kashmir's Uri

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- An army soldier died after slipping down a slope during a routine patrol near the Line of Control in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.

Sepoy B Anil of Maratha Light Infantry, while patrolling a border post, slipped and died on the spot on Monday, the officials said.

They said the body of the 31-year-old soldier from Telangana was taken to Uri sub district hospital for medico-legal formalities.

“Chinar Corps deeply regrets the loss of precious life of Braveheart Sepoy Banoth Anil Kumar, while performing operational duty along the Line of Control in Baramulla district,” Srinagar-based Chinar Corps posted on its X handle.

“Chinar Warriors salute his immense valour and sacrifice, express deepest condolence and stand in solidarity with the bereaved family,” it added.

