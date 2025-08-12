Happy Belly Food Group's Heal Wellness Signs Multi-Unit Agreement For Central Alberta And Secures First Real-Estate Location In Red Deer, Alberta

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("" or the ""), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada is pleased to announce that its Heal Wellness brand has secured a prime real estate location in Red Deer, Alberta, marking the first site for a franchisee who has committed to a multi-unit agreement for three locations in central Alberta. Heal Wellness ("") is a fresh smoothie bowls, acai bowls, and smoothies quick serve restaurant ("QSR").







Happy Belly 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



"Securing our first real estate location for Heal in Red Deer reflects our growing footprint in Western Canada and is the start of our expansion in central Alberta. Supported by a committed franchise partner, this multi-unit franchise agreement shows the strong confidence in our brand's scalable business model and increasing market demand. Heal continues to gain momentum, expanding its development pipeline through a consistent flow of franchise agreements and strategic real estate location signings nationwide. We are excited to bring our fresh menu offerings to this vibrant community as we advance our mission to build Canada's leading portfolio of emerging food brands," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly Food Group.







Happy Belly 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



"As we are in the second half of 2025 and planning for 2026, Happy Belly remains focused on accelerating growth through both organic development and strategic acquisitions. Heal Wellness is rapidly gaining national brand recognition, establishing itself as Canada's first true coast-to-coast smoothie bowl brand as it gains traction across new markets, building customer loyalty and brand visibility at an impressive pace-further validating our long-term vision and the strength of our franchise model. With 195 units secured through national development agreements-Heal is delivering on its promise of scalable, asset-light expansion while deepening customer loyalty and market presence. Our progress reinforces our expansion strategy while generating long-term value creation for our shareholders. Our vision remains clear-to establish Heal Wellness as the leading acai bowl and smoothie brand in Canada."

"The broader Happy Belly portfolio now boasts 616 contractually committed retail locations across various stages of development, construction, and operation. This momentum-fueled by a proven franchise model, experienced operators, and strategic site selection-is translating into meaningful and shareholder value. As we scale nationally with a repeatable, asset-light framework, we are laying the foundation for sustained and predictable growth across our entire brand ecosystem through 2026 and beyond."

"We are just getting started," said Sean Black.

About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.

Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see or contact us at ... .

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada.







Happy Belly Food Group

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

