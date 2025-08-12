Nexcel Completes Summer Work Program At Lac Ducharme REE Project

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2025) - Nexcel Metals Corp. (CSE: NEXX) ("Nexcel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its 2025 Summer exploration program at the Lac Ducharme REE Project, located in Manicouagan, Quebec. The program included man-portable Shaw backpack drills and rock saws to investigate subcropping zones for the presence and extent of rare earth element (REE) mineralization. The four-man field crew completed a total of 18 backpack drill holes, with total production of 16.61m, and 30 channels were cut over 43.15m. A new prospective zone, the Toro Zone, was identified and sampled. A total of 107 samples were sent for geochemical analysis. Also, several hundred radiometric measurements were made over 5km of traverses. Data from the radiometric survey will be integrated with historic datasets and used to define advanced targets for future exploration.

This program builds on promising results from previous work and targets zones identified through a combination of a 50.2-line-km ground magnetic survey, a 2022 radiometric survey, and prospecting program in 2021 and 2024. Priority targets include the Lucia and 13-TC showings, as well as the recently defined EFU Showing.

About Nexcel Metals Corp

Nexcel Metals Corp. is a junior mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company is currently focused on the Lac Ducharme Property located in the Province of Québec.

Qualified Person

Francis Newton, P.Geo, a consultant for the Company is the designated qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this press release.