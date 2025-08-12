Nexcel Completes Summer Work Program At Lac Ducharme REE Project
This program builds on promising results from previous work and targets zones identified through a combination of a 50.2-line-km ground magnetic survey, a 2022 radiometric survey, and prospecting program in 2021 and 2024. Priority targets include the Lucia and 13-TC showings, as well as the recently defined EFU Showing.
About Nexcel Metals Corp
Nexcel Metals Corp. is a junior mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company is currently focused on the Lac Ducharme Property located in the Province of Québec.
Qualified Person
Francis Newton, P.Geo, a consultant for the Company is the designated qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this press release.
