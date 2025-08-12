Copper Fox Announces Agreements For Research Coverage

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2025) - Copper Fox Metals Inc.announces that Atrium Research Corporation ("") and HoldCo Markets Advisory Inc. (""), are providing research coverage of the Company and have published their initiation reports. These comprehensive reports on the Company, including business operations, financial performance, and competitive positioning are disseminated through Bloomberg, FactSet, Capital IQ, Reuters, as well as their own investor distribution lists.

Atrium is a Canadian company focused on providing institutional quality research for underfollowed North American public equities. One of Atrium's main areas of expertise is in the mining resource sector, which will enable Atrium to analyze the Company's business in the broader context of environmental, social and governance mandates in the industry. Atrium's analysts, Ben Pirie and Nicholas Cortellucci, have identified the Company as having significant growth potential with its portfolio of copper projects located within Tier 1 jurisdictions. Under the agreement, Copper Fox has paid Atrium C$37,800 (plus GST) upfront for a 12-month contract dated May 1, 2025, to April 30, 2025. Atrium is arm's length to Copper Fox and, to the knowledge of Copper Fox, neither Atrium nor their principals have any present equity interest in the Company's securities, directly or indirectly, or any right to acquire any equity interest.

HCM is a Canadian company focused on specialized investment management for the junior/mid-cap metals & mining sector. Being a private family office, they are active investors, advisors and market participants in the sector. They look to generate superior risk-adjusted returns through in-house research and by leveraging their global network while also providing research exposure to certain lesser-known companies who do not have the benefit of institutional coverage or advisory. Copper Fox entered into a Professional Services Agreement on May 1, 2025, under which HCM will provide Copper Fox with research and information distribution for a one-year term. Under the agreement, Copper Fox will pay HCM a total of C$42,000 (plus GST), payable in four equal quarterly installments. Michael Wichterle, Partner and Director of HCM currently owns 30,000 Copper Fox common shares and 15,000 Copper Fox common share purchase warrants. Other than the foregoing, neither HCM nor its principals have any present equity interest in the Company's securities, directly or indirectly, or any right to acquire any equity interest. The Agreement with HCM is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Elmer B. Stewart, President, and CEO of Copper Fox, commented, "Copper Fox is excited to include research coverage to our investor relations strategy and look forward to working with Atrium and HCM over the next year to provide high-quality information to the investment community. Copper Fox has many long-term shareholders and a large insider holding and it objective is to attract the attention of new investors, including institutional investors. As the world transitions to a lower carbon economy and the demand for electrification increases Copper Fox is well positioned to provide critical metals to the copper producers.

About Copper Fox

Copper Fox is a Canadian resource company focused on copper exploration and development in Canada and the United States. The principal assets of Copper Fox, and its wholly owned subsidiaries being Desert Fox Copper Inc. and Northern Fox Copper Inc., are the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project and the 100% owned Eaglehead polymetallic porphyry copper project each located in northwestern British Columbia and the 100% ownerships of the Van Dyke ISCR project, and the Mineral Mountain and Sombrero Butte porphyry copper exploration projects all located in Arizona. For more information on Copper Fox's mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at .

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Elmer B. Stewart

President and Chief Executive Officer