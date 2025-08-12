Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Allocates Funds For Road Construction In Lankaran

President Ilham Aliyev Allocates Funds For Road Construction In Lankaran


2025-08-12 06:06:30
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Hirkan–Dashtatuk–Bilasar road in Azerbaijan's Lankaran district is set for repairs, Azernews reports.

President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree to this effect.

The decree allocates 1.5 million manat ($882,352) to the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads to restore the damaged section of the road, which connects three settlements with a total population of 7,000, and to build retaining walls.

The Ministry of Finance will provide the necessary funding as outlined in the decree.

The Ministry of Economy is tasked with including the required funds for ongoing repairs in the 2026 draft state budget under capital expenditures.

The Cabinet of Ministers will oversee the implementation and resolve any related issues.

MENAFN12082025000195011045ID1109916543

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search