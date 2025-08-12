President Ilham Aliyev Allocates Funds For Road Construction In Lankaran
President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree to this effect.
The decree allocates 1.5 million manat ($882,352) to the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads to restore the damaged section of the road, which connects three settlements with a total population of 7,000, and to build retaining walls.
The Ministry of Finance will provide the necessary funding as outlined in the decree.
The Ministry of Economy is tasked with including the required funds for ongoing repairs in the 2026 draft state budget under capital expenditures.
The Cabinet of Ministers will oversee the implementation and resolve any related issues.
