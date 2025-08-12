Ahead Of Trump-Putin Meeting, EU Leaders Issue Statement In Support Of Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The leaders said this in a statement released by the press service of the Council of the EU, which Hungary did not join, Ukrinform reports.

"We, the Leaders of the European Union, welcome the efforts of President Trump towards ending Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and achieving a just and lasting peace and security for Ukraine," the statement reads.

The EU leaders believe that a just and lasting peace that brings stability and security "must respect international law, including the principles of independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and that international borders must not be changed by force."

The statement underlines that the people of Ukraine must have the freedom to decide their future.

"The path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine. Meaningful negotiations can only take place in the context of a ceasefire or reduction of hostilities," the EU leaders said.

They recalled that Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine has wider implications for European and international security.

"We share the conviction that a diplomatic solution must protect Ukraine's and Europe's vital security interests," the statement reads.

The leaders stressed that the EU, in coordination with the U.S. and other like-minded partners, will continue to provide political, financial, economic, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support to Ukraine as Ukraine is exercising its inherent right of self-defense.

The EU will also "continue to uphold and impose restrictive measures against the Russian Federation."

The statement notes that a Ukraine capable of defending itself effectively is an integral part of any future security guarantees.

"The European Union and Member States are ready to further contribute to security guarantees based on their respective competences and capabilities, in line with international law, and in full respect of the security and defense policy of certain Member States and taking into account the security and defense interests of all Member States," the leaders said.

They underlined the inherent right of Ukraine to choose its own destiny and will continue supporting Ukraine on its path towards EU membership.

Following an online meeting of EU foreign ministers on Monday, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said there should be no "concessions" to Russia until the Kremlin agrees to a ceasefire.

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to meet with Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that Putin seeks to trade a pause in the war for the legalization of Russia's occupation of parts of Ukraine.

