Fourteen Years Of Giving: The Woman Who Became The Heart Of A Jordanian School

Irbid, Aug. 12 (Petra) – Every morning at 7 a.m., Sunday through Thursday – and sometimes even on Saturdays – 50-year-old Eman Al-Rifai walks the 15 minutes from her home to Rufaidah Al-Aslamiyah Mixed Primary School in Irbid. She's not a teacher, nor is she on the payroll. For the past 14 years, she has been a dedicated volunteer, offering her time and energy to support the school she now calls her second home.Known affectionately as "Umm Sadeel," Eman spends her mornings helping with cleaning and organizing, repairing chairs, distributing textbooks, arranging classrooms, and pitching in wherever she's needed – always without interfering in official duties. She has never applied for a paid position, believing her value lies in giving freely."I believe the 'bank of life' accepts not just money, but good deeds that make me feel like I matter – first to myself, and then to my community," she told Petra.Her volunteer journey began in her late thirties, when she accompanied her four daughters to school and started by helping teachers carry and hand out books. Over time, her bond with the school deepened. She joined summer initiatives like the "Basmat" program, became a constant presence during the academic year, and collected more than 15 certificates of appreciation from parents.Eman often arrives before the teachers, assisting in preparations for first graders, engaging students in games and competitions while they wait for their parents, and helping to keep spirits high regardless of the season. "This work is worth more to me than a paid job," she said.Quoting Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, she added: "Volunteering doesn't just create active citizens – it builds a united and cohesive society."Eman knows all 1,400 students in the morning shift by name, along with their parents, across 30 classes. She has worked under five different principals and alongside 63 teachers, all of whom, she says, have supported her efforts wholeheartedly.Nancy Twaik, the school's principal, describes Eman as "a unique role model in voluntary work." Beyond maintenance and cleaning, Eman assists in academic activities such as tutoring early-grade students in Arabic letters and numbers, leading life skills workshops, and helping to organize national and religious celebrations. She also participates in health awareness campaigns, emergency responses, and small-scale repairs – even planting flowers and trees to beautify the school grounds.Her contributions extend to building bridges between the school and parents, offering guidance to new mothers, supporting students with special circumstances, and boosting teacher morale.For many in the community, her efforts have left an indelible mark. In a letter to Eman, a group of mothers wrote: "Your presence and contribution have brought joy to our children's hearts and embodied the spirit of cooperation between home and school. Thank you for your generosity, dedication, and partnership in education."Eman's work reflects a broader national effort to promote volunteering in Jordan. In December 2021, Crown Prince Al Hussein launched the Hussein Bin Abdullah II Award for Voluntary Work to strengthen the culture of giving, recognize outstanding contributions, and inspire sustainable community engagement.For Eman, however, the reward is already in her hands: the smiles of the children, the gratitude of the community, and the knowledge that, in her own words, "This country deserves it."