403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Jordan, Hungary Discuss Boosting Water Sector Cooperation
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug. 12 (Petra) – Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Saud on Tuesday discussed with Hungarian Ambassador to Jordan Attila Kali ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in the water sector.
According to a ministry statement, Abu Saud outlined the significant challenges facing Jordan's water resources, noting that the Kingdom is among the first countries in the region and the world to adopt programs aimed at optimising available water supplies and ensuring equitable distribution despite severe constraints.
He highlighted Jordan's integrated water management approach, including the reuse of treated wastewater for agriculture and economic purposes, thereby freeing up equivalent quantities of fresh water for drinking.
The minister praised Kali's efforts to strengthen Jordan–Hungary ties in water management and underscored the importance of global cooperation, technology transfer, and knowledge-sharing to address water scarcity.
For his part, the Hungarian envoy commended Jordan's success in managing its limited water resources and reaffirmed his country's commitment to supporting the sector, particularly in the face of climate change, through training and expertise exchange.
Amman, Aug. 12 (Petra) – Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Saud on Tuesday discussed with Hungarian Ambassador to Jordan Attila Kali ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in the water sector.
According to a ministry statement, Abu Saud outlined the significant challenges facing Jordan's water resources, noting that the Kingdom is among the first countries in the region and the world to adopt programs aimed at optimising available water supplies and ensuring equitable distribution despite severe constraints.
He highlighted Jordan's integrated water management approach, including the reuse of treated wastewater for agriculture and economic purposes, thereby freeing up equivalent quantities of fresh water for drinking.
The minister praised Kali's efforts to strengthen Jordan–Hungary ties in water management and underscored the importance of global cooperation, technology transfer, and knowledge-sharing to address water scarcity.
For his part, the Hungarian envoy commended Jordan's success in managing its limited water resources and reaffirmed his country's commitment to supporting the sector, particularly in the face of climate change, through training and expertise exchange.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment