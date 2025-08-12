Jordan, Hungary Discuss Boosting Water Sector Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 12 (Petra) – Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Saud on Tuesday discussed with Hungarian Ambassador to Jordan Attila Kali ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in the water sector.According to a ministry statement, Abu Saud outlined the significant challenges facing Jordan's water resources, noting that the Kingdom is among the first countries in the region and the world to adopt programs aimed at optimising available water supplies and ensuring equitable distribution despite severe constraints.He highlighted Jordan's integrated water management approach, including the reuse of treated wastewater for agriculture and economic purposes, thereby freeing up equivalent quantities of fresh water for drinking.The minister praised Kali's efforts to strengthen Jordan–Hungary ties in water management and underscored the importance of global cooperation, technology transfer, and knowledge-sharing to address water scarcity.For his part, the Hungarian envoy commended Jordan's success in managing its limited water resources and reaffirmed his country's commitment to supporting the sector, particularly in the face of climate change, through training and expertise exchange.