Jordan's Industrial Output Up 1.8% In First Half Of 2025 Statistics Bureau


2025-08-12 06:05:46
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Aug 12 (Petra) – Jordan's industrial production index rose 1.8% in the first half of 2025 to 87.77 points, up from 86.21 in the same period last year, the Department of Statistics said on Tuesday.
The manufacturing sub-index climbed 1.92%, while electricity production rose 3.04%. Output in the mining and quarrying sector fell 2.47%.
In June, the index edged up 0.43% year-on-year to 90.07 points, supported by a 0.97% rise in manufacturing output and a 2.68% increase in mining and quarrying, which offset a 9.30% drop in electricity production.
On a monthly basis, industrial output rose 2.31% from May, driven by a 2.16% increase in manufacturing, a 0.58% gain in mining and quarrying, and a 6.14% jump in electricity output.

