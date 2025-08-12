403
Ajloun Cable Car Summer Festival To Launch Aug. 15
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Ajloun, Aug 12 (Petra) – The second edition of the Ajloun Cable Car Summer Festival will open on Friday in the heart of the northern governorate, offering visitors cultural, musical and recreational events aimed at promoting sustainable tourism.
The festival, which runs until Aug. 23, will feature live performances by artists Hussam and Wissam Al-Louzi, as well as the Hussein and Kafrnjah troupes. A bazaar will host more than 80 vendors showcasing local handicrafts and products, alongside family-friendly activities.
To encourage attendance, organisers are offering a 25% discount on cable car tickets for both Jordanians and foreigners during the festival, along with special offers at on-site restaurants and cafes.
Mohammad Al-Waked, director general of the Jordanian Free and Development Zones Group, said the event aims to make Ajloun Cable Car a cultural and tourism hub blending entertainment, heritage and the area's natural beauty.
