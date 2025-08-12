403
OIC Condemns Assassination Of 6 Journalists In Gaza Strip
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Aug 12 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed on Tuesday unequivocal condemnation of the assassination of journalists Anas Al-Sharif, Mohammed Qreiqeh, Ibrahim Zaher, Mohammed Noufal, Moamen Aliwa, and Mohammad Al-Khaldi, following the targeted attack by the Israeli army on a journalists' tent in Gaza City on Sunday.
In a press release, OIC affirmed that this incident is a direct assault on press freedom, representing an apparent infringement of international legal frameworks that safeguard journalistic integrity and media operations.
OIC also affirms that this heinous crime is part of a series of systematic violations by Israel, the occupying power, against the media and its personnel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which have resulted in the martyrdom of 242 journalists since October 7, 2023. This is part of its attempts to obscure the truth, cover up its daily crimes, and prevent them from reaching global public opinion.
OIC unequivocally holds the Israeli occupation forces accountable for this egregious violation, necessitating thorough investigation and accountability measures.
Furthermore, it urges pertinent international bodies to take swift action to cease the intentional and systematic targeting of journalists and media professionals within the Occupied Palestinian Territory. It also emphasizes the importance of extending protective measures to these individuals in line with international humanitarian law and applicable international treaties. (end)
fn
fn
