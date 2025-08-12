PSG Sign Ukrainian Defender Illia Zabarnyi From Bournemouth
Paris: European champions Paris Saint-Germain said on Tuesday they have signed Ukrainian centre-back Illia Zabarnyi from Premier League club Bournemouth.
British media reports said the deal was worth around £57 million ($76.7 million, 66 million euros).
"Paris Saint-Germain are excited to welcome Illia Zabarnyi," PSG said in a statement, adding he would be the first Ukrainian ever to play for the club.
The arrival of Zabarnyi, 22, could jeopardise the place of Brazilian stalwart Marquinhos in the starting lineup.
Zabarnyi had an impressive 2024-2025 season in England when Bournemouth finished ninth and the club's supporters voted him their player of the season in the previous campaign.
Bournemouth have now sold three of their first-choice defensive lineup from last season after Milos Kerkez moved to Premier League champions Liverpool and Dean Huijsen was transferred to Real Madrid.
PSG, who thrashed Inter Milan 5-0 to win the Champions League for the first time in May, also signed highly-rated Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier last Saturday, a move that appears to herald the possible departure of Gianluigi Donnarumma.
The Italian international 'keeper has reportedly not been selected in the squad for Wednesday's European Super Cup final against Europa League winners Tottenham in Italy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment