Steele Honda Adds The 2026 Honda CR-V To Its Inventory In St. John's, Newfoundland
The 2026 Honda CR-V features a long wheelbase and wide stance for a poised presence. Its TrailSport Hybrid trim brings 18-inch wheels and all-terrain tires for off-road exploration. The LED headlights and taillights deliver clear illumination with striking styling. Power tailgate with programmable height and hands-free access boosts convenience. Roof rails appear on hybrid trims to support gear-ready adventures.
All trims include a 9-inch touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android AutoTM integration. The SUV also adds a charging pad and an available 10.2-inch digital instrument display in higher trims. Additionally, Sport Touring and TrailSport include Google built-in and Bose audio with 12 speakers. Moreover, remote engine start and dual-zone climate control come in upgraded versions.
This SUV's interior features heated front seats, optional heated rear seats and dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort. Its leather-trimmed seats appear with orange contrast stitching, while a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob enhance tactile quality. A split 60/40 fold-down rear seatback plus two-level adjustable cargo floor adds versatility. The crossover seats five with generous legroom for a roomy ride.
The Honda Sensing® suite is standard on every trim with features such as Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, Collision Mitigation Braking System, Lane-Keeping Assist and Road Departure Mitigation.
2026 CR-V models-including gas-only and hybrid trims-are available now at Steele Honda in St. John's. Interested buyers may schedule an appointment online or visit the showroom at 4547 Kenmount Road, St. John's, NL A1B4J8. Customers may also call 709-700-9911 for assistance. Fuel-efficient hybrid and all-wheel-drive options join gas-only variants to suit many preferences. The team at Steele Honda looks forward to assisting all prospective customers in discovering the CR-V.
Media Contact: Dean Jacobs, 709-579-1999, [email protected]
SOURCE Steele Honda
