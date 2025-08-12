Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
HSG Laser Donates USD 1.38 Million To Aid Chikungunya Prevention Efforts

HSG Laser Donates USD 1.38 Million To Aid Chikungunya Prevention Efforts


2025-08-12 06:01:41
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The company emphasized its commitment to social responsibility in challenging times. HSG Laser affirms its dedication to standing with local communities, expressing solidarity and determination to help overcome this health crisis.

SOURCE HSG LASER

MENAFN12082025003732001241ID1109916515

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search