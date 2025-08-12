Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Great American Media Announces Christmas In Midnight Clear, New, Original Movie, Starring Alicia Josipovic And Jon Mclaren


2025-08-12 06:01:41
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The beloved programming event will begin airing in October on Great American Family and GFam+ and streaming on Great American Pure Flix. Christmas in Midnight Clear joins a new, all-star lineup for Great American Christmas 2025, celebrating faith, family, love, joy, and hope. Christmas as it is meant to be.

In Christmas in Midnight Clear, Hillary Shaw (Dea Josipovic), successful corporate real estate developer, arrives in the economically struggling town with decisive plans to acquire every possible property, declare the rest eminent domain, and to modernize the town from the inside out. But when Hillary encounters Daniel Porter (McLaren), local pastor and multi-generational pillar of the community, her vision faces more than legal challenges. As Hillary and Daniel's worldviews spark conflict, something deeper begins to blossom.

Christmas in Midnight Clear is a Midnight Clear Production. Suzanne Degagne and William Tom Fielek are executive producers. Anthony Fankhauser is producer. Nicholas Humphries directs an Original teleplay by Riley Weston.

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA
 Great American Media is home to a family-friendly portfolio of brands including Great American Family, Great American Pure Flix and Great American Faith & Living. As the flagship linear TV network, Great American Family features original Christmas movies, rom-coms and classic series that celebrate faith, family and country. Great American Pure Flix is a leading faith and family streaming service that inspires, uplifts and entertains with content that you can confidently stream with the entire family. Other platforms include, Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion to Great American Family that celebrates faith, family, and country every day and every season; Great American Adventures and Pure Flix TV, FAST channels (free ad-supporting streaming TV). Great American Media was established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices.

