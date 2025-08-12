US Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Forecast And Company Analysis Report 2025-2033 Cosmos Biomedical, Microm, Coopersurgical, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Cryolab, Vitrolife, Merck, Ferring

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Assisted Reproductive Technology Market - Forecast 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States Assisted Reproductive Technology Market is expected to reach US$ 9.31 billion by 2033 from US$ 6.01 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 4.98% from 2025 to 2033

Increased infertility rates, increasing awareness, advancements in reproductive technology, increasing fertility treatment acceptance, increasing insurance coverage, and increasing demand for genetic testing and embryo freezing are some of the reasons driving the U.S. assisted reproductive technology (ART) market.



The market is growing due to greater awareness and understanding among people regarding various fertility treatments. Governments and non-governmental agencies are launching campaigns to boost public awareness of the range of treatment options available, which is aiding growth in the market. These programs often disseminate information regarding the causes of infertility and benefits of early intervention through media, social media, and community outreach.

Moreover, widely publicized instances of famous people freely communicating about their infertility issues and IVF, surrogacy, or egg freezing help mitigate the stigma around these procedures. To expand their services and business scope, major players in the industry are also partnering and aligning with other key market players. For example, the Society for Reproductive Biologists and Technologists (SRBT) and American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) partnered to establish the embryology school called the ASRM Clinical Embryology Learning Laboratory ("CELL"), which was opened in October 2024.

Growth Drivers for the United States Assisted Reproductive Technology Market

Growing Utilization of PGT (Preimplantation Genetic Testing) and Genetic Testing

To avoid genetic diseases and enhance the success of IVF procedures, Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT) is being utilized by assisted reproductive technology. Next-Generation Sequencing technique assists in choosing the healthiest embryo for transplantation for conception by identifying chromosomal anomalies with higher sensitivity and specificity.

Since PGT-A (aneuploidy testing) enhances the chances of successful implantation, older patients and those who have undergone multiple failed IVF cycles are increasingly opting for this method. Consequently, this trend reflects a growing demand for precision medicine, which improves live birth rates by enabling patients to make informed decisions.

Developments in AI and IVF Automation Technology

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation are transforming the ART market by making IVF procedures more accurate and efficient. Time-lapse imaging devices of EmbryoScope and other AI technologies will make it simpler to monitor the embryos around the clock. Improved success rates and better choices are the result. Companies such as TMRW Life Sciences and Alife Health are fostering innovation with automated laboratory solutions that reduce human interference and enhance the handling of embryo storage. AI platforms that interpret patient information also create the opportunity for personalized treatment protocols that maximize patient outcomes and streamline clinic workflows.

Canadian company Hamilton Thorne Ltd. launched EmbryoView Pro, a state-of-the-art embryo monitoring system, in July 2024. The state-of-the-art technique utilizes AI-driven analysis for instant evaluation of the embryos, enhancing ART outcomes and accuracy. This aligned with the objective of Hamilton Thorne to drive reproductive medicine by technology.

Growing Use of Fertility Preservation and Egg Freezing

In the US, egg freezing is very much in vogue since women opt to delay having children due to personal, professional, or health issues. Advances in vitrification methods have made the survival rates of eggs after freezing and thawing better, which will improve the success rate of IVF in the years to come. Today, many large corporations, Google, Apple, and Facebook being some examples, add egg freezing benefits to their health packages. In addition, women between their late 20s and early 30s are already actively thinking of doing egg freezing due to increased awareness of declining fertility with increasing age.

Also, fertility clinics are actively encouraging preservation options as a type of "reproduction insurance," starting campaigns that empower women to have control over their own reproductive calendars. This trend is an indicator of shifting social norms and reproductive technology advancements, which are presenting women who are getting ready to become parents with more choices.

Challenges in the United States Assisted Reproductive Technology Market

High Treatment Costs

One of the biggest obstacles facing the American market for assisted reproductive technology (ART) is the high expense of treatment. In vitro fertilization (IVF) is one procedure that can cost anywhere from $12,000 to $20,000 per cycle, and it frequently takes several tries to be successful.

Financial burden is further increased by additional costs for storage, genetic testing, and drugs. Many people don't have enough insurance, which prevents middle-class and lower-class families from accessing ART. Socioeconomic inequities in reproductive healthcare are exacerbated by the high cost barrier, which restricts equitable access to fertility treatments.

Regulatory Hurdles

The market for assisted reproductive technology (ART) in the United States is severely hampered by regulatory obstacles. Clinics' self-regulation and standards vary due to the absence of regular federal oversight, which may have an impact on treatment safety and quality. Access, insurance coverage, and ethical standards are further complicated by the variation in state-level legislation.

Incomplete reporting and problems with openness are also exacerbated by the lack of strong enforcement measures. The expansion and dependability of the ART industry are eventually hampered by these regulatory discrepancies, which cause uncertainty for both patients and physicians.

Key Players Analysis | Company Overview, Key Persons, Recent Development & Strategies, Sales Analysis



Cosmos Biomedical Ltd.

Microm U.K. Ltd.

CooperSurgical, Inc.

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc.

Cryolab Ltd.

Vitrolife AB

Merck KGaA Ferring B.V.

Key Attributes:

