Marimekko Opens Flagship Store In Paris

Marimekko Corporation, Press Release 12 August 2025 at 13:00 EEST

Leading Finnish design house Marimekko will open its first ever flagship store in Paris, France, in the fall 2025. The new experiential retail space will be located in the vibrant Le Marais district, a renowned hub for fashion and design, in the proximity of several international premium brands as well as the Picasso Museum.

Marimekko approaches its market areas through key cities. Paris is one of the most important cities on the global fashion scene, and its impact in terms of building brand awareness and positioning extends beyond Europe to Asia and North America. This means that the flagship store in Paris supports the broader scaling of the Marimekko brand phenomenon and long-term growth across different channels and international markets.

“Our flagship store in Paris, inspired by the architecture of our textile printing factory in Helsinki, Finland, and representing our latest, ever evolving store concept, will be a showcase for Marimekko's art of printmaking and optimistic lifestyle philosophy in one of the world's most important fashion capitals. The store will act as the heart of Marimekko's brand culture and personalized customer service, a platform for inspiring events, and a meeting place for our community in Paris. It will play an important role in accelerating our global brand awareness and omnichannel growth as well as in the modernization of our distribution network in Europe. Even in a digitalized world, creative and emotionally engaging physical retail concepts are essential as we scale Marimekko's growth globally,” says Noora Laurila, Senior Vice President of Sales for Marimekko Region West.

The opening of the flagship store will be preceded by the launch of pop-up stores in the iconic and tourist-frequented department stores Le Bon Marché and Galeries Lafayette, strengthening the brand's presence in Paris.

Images of Marimekko's store concept from other locations are available for download in Marimekko's image bank .

