Solaris Estates Launches Direct-To-Investor Offering, Empowering Investors To Build Stronger Communities Nationwide

Miami, Florida, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Solaris Estates LLC, a national multifamily housing firm specializing in the revitalization of underserved communities, is proud to announce the launch of its new direct-to-investor capital raise. This offering gives accredited investors the opportunity to participate directly in the company's mission-without traditional intermediaries targeting recurring cash flow from stabilized assets.

Just as Solaris transforms underperforming real estate into safe, affordable homes for working families, the company is also transforming how those projects are funded. Its direct investment platform eliminates broker layers and allows accredited investors to access institutional-quality opportunities with increased transparency and alignment.

A Mission-Driven Approach to Real Estate

With over 4,500 units and a $500M+ portfolio under management, Solaris Estates has a proven track record of converting distressed housing into thriving, resilient neighborhoods. Their vertically integrated operations ensure control over every stage-from acquisition to property management-delivering consistent performance and measurable community impact.

Investment With Immediate Purpose

This offering enables accredited investors to get involved in institutional-grade real estate typically reserved for large funds. Solaris's structure is designed to deliver cash flow and longterm value while supporting its mission to build safer, stronger communities.

About Solaris Estates LLC

Solaris Estates LLC is a national multifamily real estate company focused on revitalizing America's underserved communities. Family-run for the last 25 years, Solaris operates with a long-term commitment to integrity, accountability, and community transformation. Through its vertically integrated platform, Solaris acquires, renovates, and manages multifamily housing with a commitment to long-term value and impact. Learn more at

