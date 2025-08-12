Red Hat OpenShift Named a Leader for Third Consecutive Year in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Container Management

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) August 12, 2025 – Red Hat, the world's leading provider of open source solutions, has announced that it has been named a Leader for the third consecutive year in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Container Management. Red Hat OpenShift, the industry’s leading hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes, was recognized for the solution’s Completeness of Vision and in Ability to Execute in the Magic Quadrant.

In our opinion, this consistent recognition highlights Red Hat OpenShift’s unwavering ability to provide a comprehensive and robust platform for container management across diverse IT environments. It underscores Red Hat’s commitment to offering operational consistency and standardization for organizations adopting cloud-native approaches.

Red Hat OpenShift empowers enterprises to standardize, automate and scale their container initiatives across any footprint, from the datacenter to multiple cloud environments and the edge. The platform's integrated security features, advanced management capabilities and strong focus on developer productivity enable IT teams to accelerate application modernization and deliver business value more rapidly.
The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Container Management evaluated 15 vendor solutions and was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall completeness of vision and ability to execute. According to Gartner, Leaders execute well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow.
View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about Red Hat’s strengths and cautions, among other provider offerings, here. This report follows the Gartner recognition of the Red Hat as a Leader in the most recent 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud-Native Application Platforms.

