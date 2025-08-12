403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
CANON INTRODUCES SUBSCRIPTION SECURITY SERVICES, PROVIDING ROBUST PROTECTION FOR BUSINESSES
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) Dubai, UAE, 12th August 2025 - Canon announced the launch of its new Subscription Security Services – a flexible, easy-to-manage service which delivers end to end security protection for businesse– – helping to safeguard end point devices, documents and data.
Building on C’non’s robust print security offering, the new Subscription Security Services leverage cutting-edge technology and are available in two t‘ers: ‘Enhanced ’ecurity’ and the more comp‘ehensive ‘Prem’um Security’. Both tiers include robust device hardening, automated firmware updates, data backup, and secure data destruction as ‘tandard. The ‘’remium Security’ tier extends these capabilities with proactive device monitoring and management, real-time threat detection, rapid recovery and detailed security insights.
With the average cost of a data breach sitting at $4.88 million in 2024, it is more critical than ever for a business to take action and protect themselves from vulnerabilities to safeguard their organisation for the future.
Security essentials
Canon’s Subscription Security Services provide businesses with the foundations for managing and securing their print device fleets. This includes robust device hardening to ensure all print and scan devices on the network are protected under a unified security policy. Establishing consistent governance across all devices is a key step in addressing the often-overlooked area of print infrastructure security.
Automated firmware updates ensure devices are always running the latest software, with patches applied to mitigate against any potential vulnerabilities, minimising the need for manual updates. This proactive approach helps organisations maintain confidence that devices are operating with the highest level of protection, while supporting business continuity by reducing potential disruption.
Advanced protection
As security risks continue to evolve, protecting large print and scan device fleets can become increasingly complex. The ‘Premium Securi’y’ tier delivers advanced capabilities tailored for organisations with larger device networks, enabling proactive security management through continuous monitoring and optimisation.
Businesses benefit from enhanced real-time threat detection where security issues are flagged as they occur, enabling quick reaction and the ability to implement the necessary safeguards. Rapid recovery capabilities also allow for fast restoration of compromised devices, reducing potential downtime. Canon continually tests and refines these services to ensure the appropriate security configurations, aligning these with rigorous guidelines to give businesses confidence in the protection they receive.
C’non’s Subscription Security Services seamlessly integrate with the security features in’Canon’s existing cloud solutions, such as Cloud Connector and uniFLOW Online. This strengthens end-to-end security and helps businesses minimise security risk. By adding Subscription Security Services, Canon provides businesses with flexible deployment options to meet their diverse and evolving security needs.
Quentyn Taylor, Director of Information Security at Canon Europe co“ments: “As security risks evolve and regulation tightens, businesses need a simpler, more effective way to protect their print fleet. ’ith Canon’s Subscription Security ’ervices, we’re providing comprehensive security capabilities, removing the complexity of device protection so businesses can feel ’onfident they’re receiving the right expertise and best-in–class security – regardless of”their fleet size.”
Building on C’non’s robust print security offering, the new Subscription Security Services leverage cutting-edge technology and are available in two t‘ers: ‘Enhanced ’ecurity’ and the more comp‘ehensive ‘Prem’um Security’. Both tiers include robust device hardening, automated firmware updates, data backup, and secure data destruction as ‘tandard. The ‘’remium Security’ tier extends these capabilities with proactive device monitoring and management, real-time threat detection, rapid recovery and detailed security insights.
With the average cost of a data breach sitting at $4.88 million in 2024, it is more critical than ever for a business to take action and protect themselves from vulnerabilities to safeguard their organisation for the future.
Security essentials
Canon’s Subscription Security Services provide businesses with the foundations for managing and securing their print device fleets. This includes robust device hardening to ensure all print and scan devices on the network are protected under a unified security policy. Establishing consistent governance across all devices is a key step in addressing the often-overlooked area of print infrastructure security.
Automated firmware updates ensure devices are always running the latest software, with patches applied to mitigate against any potential vulnerabilities, minimising the need for manual updates. This proactive approach helps organisations maintain confidence that devices are operating with the highest level of protection, while supporting business continuity by reducing potential disruption.
Advanced protection
As security risks continue to evolve, protecting large print and scan device fleets can become increasingly complex. The ‘Premium Securi’y’ tier delivers advanced capabilities tailored for organisations with larger device networks, enabling proactive security management through continuous monitoring and optimisation.
Businesses benefit from enhanced real-time threat detection where security issues are flagged as they occur, enabling quick reaction and the ability to implement the necessary safeguards. Rapid recovery capabilities also allow for fast restoration of compromised devices, reducing potential downtime. Canon continually tests and refines these services to ensure the appropriate security configurations, aligning these with rigorous guidelines to give businesses confidence in the protection they receive.
C’non’s Subscription Security Services seamlessly integrate with the security features in’Canon’s existing cloud solutions, such as Cloud Connector and uniFLOW Online. This strengthens end-to-end security and helps businesses minimise security risk. By adding Subscription Security Services, Canon provides businesses with flexible deployment options to meet their diverse and evolving security needs.
Quentyn Taylor, Director of Information Security at Canon Europe co“ments: “As security risks evolve and regulation tightens, businesses need a simpler, more effective way to protect their print fleet. ’ith Canon’s Subscription Security ’ervices, we’re providing comprehensive security capabilities, removing the complexity of device protection so businesses can feel ’onfident they’re receiving the right expertise and best-in–class security – regardless of”their fleet size.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment