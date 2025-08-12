403
A world first in maintenance: Pump grease with the cordless screwdriver
(MENAFN- Cision) Wertheim, 12 August 2025 - In the construction, agricultural and industrial sectors, unplanned machine breakdowns due to neglected lubrication repeatedly lead to high costs. Lutz Pumpen has therefore developed a filling tool called Lutz Lube Drive, which considerably simplifies the maintenance process. The idea: A commercial cordless screwdriver becomes the motor of a pump tube.
Lutz Lube Drive in action: Lubrication should no longer be an unpopular task
Stress breaks out on a building site in Berlin. The concrete for the basement of an office building is to be poured in three days. Now, of all times, the excavator has broken down. The reason is bearing damage to the blade - caused by insufficient lubrication. "Although operators generally know the benefits of regular maintenance, centralised lubrication systems are often filled improperly, which leads to unexpected and costly failures," says Andreas Rössler, Sales Manager at Lutz Pumpen.
Grease pumps with manual drive often hinder maintenance
According to öössler, one of the reasons why relubrication is an unpleasant task is that the technical aids that make it more convenient are often missing. It is still common practice to fill grease from above with a spatula, hand pumps or pneumatic pumps from containers into the centralised lubrication systems of construction machinery and equipment in agriculture and industry.öRössle“: “Filling this by hand is a laborious undertaking, and pneumatic connections are usually not available and very b”lky.”
Lutz Lube Drive simplifies the filling of central lubrication s–stems – for example in construction machinery and agricultural machinery.
To simplify this filling process, Lutz Pumpen has therefore developed a new type of filling tool called the Lutz Lube Drive. "This is the world's first eccentric screw pump tube that can be driven by a commercially available cordless screwdriverö" says Rössler. "This makes pumping grease much more relaxed, without the user having to transport a system with a heavy and expensive pneumatic motor." The pumps will be available on the market this spring.
Pumping up to 2 kg of grease per minute with the power of the cordless screwdriver
Lube Drive works as follows: The user places the eccentric screw pump tube made of steel in a container with a capacity of 10 to 60 kg of grease. You can then place a cordless screwdriver with bit holder on the pump tube and start pumping. The cordless screwdriver drives a metal rotor that feeds the grease evenly and gently from the container through a hose into the central
Pumping up to 2 kg of grease per minute with the power of the cordless screwdriver
Lube Drive works as follows: The user places the eccentric screw pump tube made of steel in a container with a capacity of 10 to 60 kg of grease. You can then place a cordless screwdriver with bit holder on the pump tube and start pumping. The cordless screwdriver drives a metal rotor that feeds the grease evenly and gently from the container through a hose into the central
