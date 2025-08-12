403
Hex Trust Integrates Etherlink and Enables Custody for Tokenized Uranium, xU3O8
(MENAFN- Cision) Hong Kong, 12 August, 2025 — Hex Trust, a leading digital asset financial institution specializing in custody, staking, and markets services, has announced support for Etherlink, a high-performance, EVM-compatible Layer 2 network built on Tezos. As part of the integration, Hex Trust now offers custody support for xU3O8, a tokenized uranium asset issued on Etherlink, reinforcing its commitment to the real-world asset (RWA) ecosystem.
The integration is supported by Trilitech, the R&D adoption hub working on the Tezos blockchain platform and the team behind Etherlink, which is working with Hex Trust to connect institutional clients seeking secure custody for xU3O8 and other Etherlink-based assets. The xU3O8 token is listed across multiple exchanges, making it one of the most accessible examples of on-chain commodity tokenization.
Hex Trust offers licensed and compliant custody to safeguard tokenized commodities. By supporting Etherlink and xU3O8, Hex Trust provides market participants with access to institutional-grade RWA infrastructure, facilitating custody solutions for assets that bridge the gap between traditional finance and blockchain-based settlement.
“Tokenized commodities like uranium are gaining institutional interest as more real-world assets move on-ch”in,” said Giorgia Pellizzari, Head of Custody at Hex Trust. “By integrating Etherlink, we reinforce our support for the Tezos ecosystem, and highlight our continued focus on delivering secure, regulated custody for institutions engaging with the evolving landscape of real-world asset token”zation.”
"We're really excited to see Hex Trust embracing xU3O8," said Ben Elvidge, the Head of Commercial Applications at Trilitech. “Uranium is a perfect fit for this kind of innovation. It's a physical asset that's tough for most investors to access, the market has pricing issues, and now we can solve both problems with blockchain rails. Having a proper regulated custodian like Hex Trust in the mix just makes it that much easier for institutions to dip their toes in the water."
This development reinfo’ces Hex Trust’s role in enabling institutional access to tokenized real-world assets. With licenses in major global financial hubs including Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai, and Italy, Hex Trust continues to deliver secure and compliant infrastructure for tokenization, custody, and execu ion.
About Hex Trust
Established in 2018, Hex Trust offers regulated institutional digital asset custody, staking, and markets services to builders, investors, and service providers. For more information, visit hextrustor follow Hex Trust on LinkedIn, X, and Telegram.
