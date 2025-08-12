403
Modesh World 2025: Back to School Savings and More Reasons to Play All Day this DSS
(MENAFN- House of Comms) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 12 August 2025: With the back-to-school season just around the corner, Modesh World 2025 is giving families even more reasons to enjoy an unforgettable summer adventure before the school bell rings. Visitors can now take advantage of two exciting new offers: adult non-playing members can enter for just AED 25, and for every three tickets purchased, families will receive one ticket absolutely free.
Taking over Dubai World Trade Centre Halls 4–7 until 28 August, Dubai’s favourite family-friendly ‘edutainment’ attraction and one of the region’s largest indoor entertainment destinations brings exciting themed zones, exhilarating rides, a jam-packed calendar of thrilling live shows, informative workshops, and unlimited all-day ticketed access for families this year. Brand-new experiences have been added to Modesh World’s amazing selection of 118 fun games and attractions this year, designed to take visitors on a journey through time with beloved characters Modesh and Dana.
Returning brighter, bolder, and more immersive than ever before, Modesh World is a much-loved feature of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS), organised by DXB LIVE, the experiential agency of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), in cooperation with Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE). A game-changing array of brand-new zones and immersive experiences for 2025 offer unbeatable value for families looking to stay entertained all day long and unlock a summer well spent in Dubai.
BRAND NEW THIS YEAR
Among the most anticipated additions to Modesh World this year is Bounce Like It’s 2025, a sprawling soft play paradise filled with brightly coloured bounce zones designed to let little ones jump, climb, and explore to their hearts’ content. Little ones can also enjoy a play area filled with brightly coloured soft structures and inflatables.
For a dose of nostalgic fun with a twist, the RetroVille zone brings the past and future together with classic arcade games, a Dinosaur Park featuring roaring animatronic dinosaurs, and thrilling RC (remote control) challenges. Perfect for young gamers, explorers, and curious minds alike.
Thrill seekers will find their fix in the Drift Like Tomorrow zone, an adrenaline-charged arena for friends and families to race on an indoor karting track, ride quad bikes, take on bumper cars, take on dinosaur-themed rides, or cool off on an indoor ice rink.
The high-octane action continues at the Timeless Carnival zone, home to carnival games with a mix of adrenaline and nostalgia - from wild rides and skill-based challenges to obstacle courses and trampoline fun.
At the heart of Modesh World is Timekeeper’s Square, a lively central zone where families can enjoy free stage shows, get creative with hands-on arts and craft workshops, and catch Modesh and Dana in special meet-and-greet moments.
For refuelling in between the action, visitors can stop by the Modesh Café, alongside an upgraded food court featuring everything from specialty coffee and matcha to family-friendly bites and nostalgic treats served in retro-inspired packaging.
OPEN DAILY
Modesh World 2025 promises to be the ultimate indoor escape this summer, offering unforgettable fun, unbeatable value, and a reason to return again and again. Open daily from 10am-10pm from Mondays to Thursdays, and 10am-midnight on weekends (Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays).
ALL ROADS LEAD TO MODESH WORLD
Getting to Modesh World is simple and stress-free. The city’s public transport system is both a safe and cost-effective way to reach Modesh World from key locations around the city - be it via Dubai Metro, several bus routes, or easily available taxis. For those who prefer to drive themselves to Dubai World Trade Centre, ample parking is available across six paid car parks and two free car parks, as well as onsite valet services. Parking bays for electric cars are also available with charging stations.
For more information on Modesh World, visit @mymodesh on social media and the Modesh World website.
Dubai Summer Surprises 2025 is supported by Key Sponsor Commercial Bank of Dubai and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall, and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Mall of the Emirates), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.
