403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
The flame-led restaurant at J1 Beach has just introduced a bold new meat section to its already incredible menu – spotlighting premium cuts, primal technique, and pure, unfiltered flavour
(MENAFN- Katch ) Dubai, UAE (12 August 2025): Turning up the heat once again, Dubai’s hottest open-flame dining destination, INA, has just introduced a new dedicated meat section on its mouthwatering menu. Diners can now expect the likes of dry-aged Allens Brothers beef and melt-in-your-mouth Japanese Wagyu, as the additions aim to further celebrate I’A’s signature back-to-basics philosophy. Focusing on instinctive fire cooking and the primal pleasure of high-quality meat, grilled to perfection, INA is a meat l’ver’s paradise.
Situated in the heart of J1 Beach, INA is a fully immersive, fire-inspired experience. Guests are welcomed into an architecturally rich space of earthy textures, bespoke woodwork, and a warm, glowing palette designed to echo the spirit of the flame. Climate-controlled and open-air, the venue allows diners to embrace that breezy, beachside feeling all year round. The vibe is instinctive, indulgent, and alive with movement, with the spatial layout, retractable roof, and live-fire kitchen all designed to invite connection and discovery.
Guiding the fire is internationally renowned Chef Glen Ballis, whose four-decade career spans kitchens across the globe. INA marks his first UAE venture, and every detail of the menu reflects his unique philosophy: cook with soul, source with integrity, and let the ingredients speak for themselves. His style is anything but conventional. With a focus on seasonality and simplicity, Ballis builds dishes that feel natural yet refined, every flame-kissed bite layered with memories, travels, and emotion.
The new woodfired meat section is a masterclass in flavour and technique. Featuring standout cuts from iconic producers like Allens Brothers in the US and Westholme Wagyu in Australia, each piece is chosen for its character, texture, and marbling. Think dry-aged Kansas Prime striploin, buttery Wagyu tenderloin, or the show-stopping 1kg Tomahawk, all expertly kissed by fire, cooked to order, and presented with instinctive finesse. Every cut tells its own story, from bold, nutty richness to velvety, umami depth.
Also featured are rare and regional specialities from Belgium, Spain, and Japan. Highlights include the 180-day dry-aged El Capricho rib from Spain, packed with earthy, truffle-like notes, and the delicately rich A5 Saroma Wagyu from Japan. Served with an array of seasonal sides like roasted vegetables with smoked yoghurt, blackened eggplant, or rosemary hand-cut fries, this new offering elevates the flame-forward experience to a whole new level.
This menu expansion further cements INA’s position as a must-visit for carnivores and culinary enthusiasts alike. Each dish is cooked over Dub’i’s largest open-fire grill, visible to guests and central to the v’nue’s storytelling. Awaken your senses with the unmistakable scent of the smoke and revel in the visual drama of the flame, as every element has been crafted to spark conversation.
Get ready to rediscover the primal joy of woodfired meat, elevated by technique, seasoned by fire, and served with soul. Come hungry, come curious, and prepare to be moved by a menu that celebrates food in its most instinctive form at INA.
Situated in the heart of J1 Beach, INA is a fully immersive, fire-inspired experience. Guests are welcomed into an architecturally rich space of earthy textures, bespoke woodwork, and a warm, glowing palette designed to echo the spirit of the flame. Climate-controlled and open-air, the venue allows diners to embrace that breezy, beachside feeling all year round. The vibe is instinctive, indulgent, and alive with movement, with the spatial layout, retractable roof, and live-fire kitchen all designed to invite connection and discovery.
Guiding the fire is internationally renowned Chef Glen Ballis, whose four-decade career spans kitchens across the globe. INA marks his first UAE venture, and every detail of the menu reflects his unique philosophy: cook with soul, source with integrity, and let the ingredients speak for themselves. His style is anything but conventional. With a focus on seasonality and simplicity, Ballis builds dishes that feel natural yet refined, every flame-kissed bite layered with memories, travels, and emotion.
The new woodfired meat section is a masterclass in flavour and technique. Featuring standout cuts from iconic producers like Allens Brothers in the US and Westholme Wagyu in Australia, each piece is chosen for its character, texture, and marbling. Think dry-aged Kansas Prime striploin, buttery Wagyu tenderloin, or the show-stopping 1kg Tomahawk, all expertly kissed by fire, cooked to order, and presented with instinctive finesse. Every cut tells its own story, from bold, nutty richness to velvety, umami depth.
Also featured are rare and regional specialities from Belgium, Spain, and Japan. Highlights include the 180-day dry-aged El Capricho rib from Spain, packed with earthy, truffle-like notes, and the delicately rich A5 Saroma Wagyu from Japan. Served with an array of seasonal sides like roasted vegetables with smoked yoghurt, blackened eggplant, or rosemary hand-cut fries, this new offering elevates the flame-forward experience to a whole new level.
This menu expansion further cements INA’s position as a must-visit for carnivores and culinary enthusiasts alike. Each dish is cooked over Dub’i’s largest open-fire grill, visible to guests and central to the v’nue’s storytelling. Awaken your senses with the unmistakable scent of the smoke and revel in the visual drama of the flame, as every element has been crafted to spark conversation.
Get ready to rediscover the primal joy of woodfired meat, elevated by technique, seasoned by fire, and served with soul. Come hungry, come curious, and prepare to be moved by a menu that celebrates food in its most instinctive form at INA.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment