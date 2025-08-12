United States Epilepsy Drugs Market Trends And Company Analysis Report 2025-2033 Featuring Eisai, UCB, H. Lundbeck, GW Pharmaceuticals, Abbott, Alkem Laboratories, Bausch Health, GSK
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$2.36 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$3.45 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.3%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
2.1 Data Source
2.2 Research Approach
2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. Exploring the Disease - Background and Key Insights
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Causes
5.3 Classification of Epilepsies
5.3.1 West Syndrome
5.3.2 Dravet syndrome
5.3.3 Lennox-Gastaut syndrome
5.3.4 Landau-Kleffner syndrome
5.3.5 Epilepsy with continuous spike-and-waves during slow-wave sleep (ECSWS)
5.3.6 CDKL5 deficiency disorder (CDD)
5.4 Risk Factors
5.5 Pathophysiology
5.6 Diagnosis
5.6.1 Diagnostic Guidelines
5.6.1.1 NICE: Epilepsies in Children, Young People, and Adults (2022)
5.6.1.2 American Family Physician: Diagnostic Evaluation (2017)
5.6.1.3 The French National Authority for Health (HAS): 2020
5.6.1.4 German Society for Neurology (DGN) Guidelines: Diagnostics and Therapy in Neurology (2023)
5.7 Treatment
5.7.1 Antiepileptic Medications (AEDs)
5.7.2 Receptor Blockers
5.7.3 Others
5.7.4 Diet Therapy
5.7.5 Surgery
5.7.5.1 Phase I Evaluation (Noninvasive Tests)
5.7.5.2 Phase II Evaluation (Invasive Mon)
5.7.6 Treatment Algorithm for Medical Condition
5.7.7 Treatment Guidelines
5.7.7.1 American Epilepsy Society
5.7.7.2 American Family Physician - Epilepsy Treatment Options (2017)
5.7.7.3 The International League against Epilepsy (ILAE) Epilepsy Guidelines
5.7.7.4 NICE Guidelines: (2022)
5.7.8 Living and Coping with Epilepsy
6. United States Epilepsy Drugs Market
6.1 Historical Market Trends
6.2 Market Forecast
7. Market Share Analysis
7.1 By Drugs Category
7.2 By Seizure types
7.3 By Distribution Channels
8. Drugs Category
8.1 First Generation Drugs
8.2 Second Generation Drugs
8.3 Third Generation Drugs
9. Seizure Types
9.1 Focal Seizures
9.2 Generalized Seizures
9.3 Non-Epileptic Seizures
10. Distribution Channels
10.1 Hospital Pharmacies
10.2 Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies
10.3 Online Providers
11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.3 Degree of Rivalry
11.4 Threat of New Entrants
11.5 Threat of Substitutes
12. SWOT Analysis
12.1 Strength
12.2 Weakness
12.3 Opportunity
12.4 Threat
13. Analysis of Marketed Medications/Drugs
13.1 Key Players
13.2 EPIDIOLEX/EPIDYOLEX (cannabidiol) - Jazz Pharmaceuticals
13.2.1 Description of Drugs
13.2.2 Regulatory Milestones
13.2.3 Clinical Development Process
13.2.4 Safety and Efficacy
13.3 XCOPRI/ONTOZRY(cenobamate) - SK Biopharmaceutical/ Pharma/Ono Pharmaceutical
13.4 FINTEPLA (fenfluramine) - UCB/Nippon Shinyaku
13.5 NAYZILAM (midazolam) nasal spray - UCB Pharma
13.6 VALTOCO (diazepam nasal spray) - Neurelis/Aculys Pharma
13.7 ZTALMY (ganaxolone) - Marinus Pharmaceuticals/Ovid Therapeutics/Orion
13.8 BRIVIACT/NUBRIVEO (brivaracetam) - UCB Pharma
13.9 FYCOMPA (perampanel) - Eisai/Catalyst Pharmaceutical
13.10 OXTELLAR XR (oxcarbazepine) - Supernus Pharmaceuticals
13.11 VIMPAT (lacosamide) - UCB Pharma/Daiichi Sankyo
14. Analysis of Emerging Drugs
14.1 Key Cross Competition
14.2 XEN1101 - Xenon Pharmaceuticals
14.2.1 Description of Drug
14.2.2 Clinical Research & Development
14.2.3 Safety and efficacy
14.3 LIBERVANT (diazepam buccal film) - Aquestive Therapeutics/Atnahs Pharma (Pharmanovia)
14.4 Soticlestat (TAK-935) - Takeda/Ovid Therapeutics
14.5 COMFYDE (carisbamate) - SK Biopharmaceuticals (SK Life Science)
14.6 BHV-7000 (KB-3061) - Biohaven Pharmaceuticals/Knopp Biosciences
14.7 STACCATO alprazolam (benzodiazepine) - UCB Pharma/Alexza Pharmaceuticals
14.8 NBI-827104 (ACT-709478) - Neurocrine Biosciences/Idorsia Pharmaceuticals
14.9 Ivermectin (EQU-001) - Equilibre Biopharmaceuticals
15. Regulations and Reimbursement Policies
16. Key Players Analysis
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
U.S. Epilepsy Drugs Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment