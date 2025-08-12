403
Jellyfish Swarm Triggers Closure of Key French Nuclear Plant
(MENAFN) A “massive” swarm of jellyfish led to the unexpected shutdown of a key nuclear power facility in northern France, the plant operator confirmed Monday.
Energy giant EDF reported that a surge of these marine animals clogged the cooling system filters at the Gravelines plant, causing an automatic shutdown of four of its power units. The entire facility was taken offline, as two other units were already offline for scheduled maintenance.
The event unfolded late Sunday but had “no impact on the safety of the facilities, the safety of personnel, or the environment,” EDF emphasized, clarifying that the jellyfish only reached “the non-nuclear part of the facilities.”
“The plant teams are mobilized and are currently carrying out the necessary diagnostics and interventions to be able to restart the production units safely,” the company added.
Gravelines relies on water from a channel connected to the North Sea, where various jellyfish species thrive. However, EDF did not specify which type of jellyfish caused the disruption.
Globally, jellyfish frequently disrupt power plants by blocking cooling system intakes or clogging pipes, affecting both nuclear and conventional energy stations.
Gravelines is among France’s largest nuclear complexes, powering roughly 5 million homes with its six units, each capable of producing 900 megawatts. Nuclear energy accounts for about 70% of France’s electricity supply.
