Vaani Kapoor Calls Her 'Mandala Murders' Character, A Fractured Heart, Resilient

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Actress Vaani Kapoor has penned a letter for her character in 'Mandala Murders'.

On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a set of BTS pictures from the making of the OTT series. She also penned a long note in the caption.

She wrote,“To Rea, a calm within the raging storm, A fractured heart, resilient and worn. In stillness. She carries her battles, not with noise or loud displays, but by steady steps through hidden mazes”.

She further mentioned,“Her restraint is not a lack of fight It's quiet strength where her story lies. A tale of fierce courage, steady & true. A determined fighter who follows through. With quiet strength and guarded part, She fights with wisdom & fearless heart. Rea is one for those who fight. Their battles out of others' sight”.

Earlier, the actress had spoken up about 'Mandala Murders', and said that there was a lot of unspoken mutual respect for one another and for one another's craft.

She earlier told IANS,“It's an emotionally driven storyline. There are emotional complexities to every character. Which is why you need to understand that, give each other that space, that respect. If there's an intense scene going on for another character, how may I help? How can I be of some assistance? And how can I be a good support system for the part, not just only for your character, but for others as well. I'm grateful I got to work with brilliant performers”.

“Everybody was so clear in their vision and they knew what they were set out to do in the show. And I think the captain of the ship had so much clarity. And the tone set by them, Manan and Gopi sir both, that was so correct. That they kind of brought us all together, like one close-knit family. And, you know, we were all rooting for one another. It was a good, healthy, positive work environment”, she added.

The series is available to stream on Netflix.