Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Food Allergy Market Outlook Size, Drugs, Epidemiology Trends And Forecast To 2035

Food Allergy Market Outlook Size, Drugs, Epidemiology Trends And Forecast To 2035


2025-08-12 05:45:08
(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to the IMARC Group, the food allergy market reached a value of USD 2,289.8 Million in 2024. Looking forward, the top 7 major markets to reach USD 3,735.5 Million by 2035, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.59% during 2025-2035. This can be attributed to the growing acceptance of epinephrine auto-injectors, which quickly reverse and prevent the course of allergic reactions.

Key Stats for Food Allergy Market

  • Food Allergy Market Value (2024): USD 2,289.8 Million
  • Food Allergy Market Forecast Value (2035): USD 3,735.5 Million
  • Food Allergy Market Forecast CAGR (2025-2035): 4.59%
  • United States has the largest patient pool for Food Allergy and also represents the largest market for its treatment.

Food allergy is an immune system response that originates when the body mistakenly perceives a certain food as harmful and triggers an allergic reaction. The food allergy market is experiencing significant growth due to several key factors. Primarily, the increasing prevalence of food allergies, particularly among children, is significantly contributing to market expansion. Moreover, rising awareness regarding the potential severity of food allergies and the importance of early diagnosis and management is encouraging individuals to seek medical advice and preventive measures. Consequently, healthcare providers are investing in advanced diagnostic techniques, like component-resolved diagnostics and multiplex assays, which enhance the accuracy of allergy detection.

In addition, the food allergy market is benefiting from technological advancements in food allergy management. Innovations such as digital health solutions, including mobile applications and wearable devices, are aiding patients in monitoring their conditions and managing their dietary restrictions effectively. Furthermore, the development of novel therapies, like biologics and immunotherapies, is providing new avenues for treatment, thereby enhancing the market's growth prospects. Additionally, government initiatives and funding aimed at improving food allergy research and public health strategies are playing a crucial role in market development. Policies promoting food safety and labeling regulations are also contributing to the market's expansion by ensuring consumer awareness and protection. Apart from this, the rising trend of personalized medicine, which tailors treatments to individual patients based on their genetic and immunological profiles, is expected to further drive the food allergy market forward in the coming years.

Get your Sample of Food Allergy Market Insights for Free https://www.imarcgroup.com/food-allergy-market/requestsample

This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs

  • Drug Overview
  • Mechanism of Action
  • Regulatory Status
  • Clinical Trial Results
  • Drug Uptake and Market Performance

    Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

  • Drug Overview
  • Mechanism of Action
  • Regulatory Status
  • Clinical Trial Results
  • Drug Uptake and Market Performance

    Most influential companies in the Food Allergy Market:

    The market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

    Stallergenes Greer
    Alladapt Immunotherapeutics
    DBV Technologies
    Vedanta Biosciences
    Genentech/Novartis

    Ask the Analyst for Customization and Explore the Full Report with TOC: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=8113&flag=E

    Countries Covered

    • United States
    • Germany
    • France
    • United Kingdom
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Japan

    About Us:

    IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provide a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.

    Contact US:

    IMARC Group

    134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

    Email:

    Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

    United States: +1 201971-6302

    MENAFN12082025004122016232ID1109916424

    •

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Story

    Search