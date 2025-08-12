Food Allergy Market Outlook Size, Drugs, Epidemiology Trends And Forecast To 2035

MENAFN - IMARC Group) According to the IMARC Group, the food allergy market reached a value of USD 2,289.8 Million in 2024. Looking forward, the top 7 major markets to reach USD 3,735.5 Million by 2035, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.59% during 2025-2035. This can be attributed to the growing acceptance of epinephrine auto-injectors, which quickly reverse and prevent the course of allergic reactions.

Key Stats for Food Allergy Market



Food Allergy Market Value (2024): USD 2,289.8 Million

Food Allergy Market Forecast Value (2035): USD 3,735.5 Million

Food Allergy Market Forecast CAGR (2025-2035): 4.59% United States has the largest patient pool for Food Allergy and also represents the largest market for its treatment.

Food allergy is an immune system response that originates when the body mistakenly perceives a certain food as harmful and triggers an allergic reaction. The food allergy market is experiencing significant growth due to several key factors. Primarily, the increasing prevalence of food allergies, particularly among children, is significantly contributing to market expansion. Moreover, rising awareness regarding the potential severity of food allergies and the importance of early diagnosis and management is encouraging individuals to seek medical advice and preventive measures. Consequently, healthcare providers are investing in advanced diagnostic techniques, like component-resolved diagnostics and multiplex assays, which enhance the accuracy of allergy detection.

In addition, the food allergy market is benefiting from technological advancements in food allergy management. Innovations such as digital health solutions, including mobile applications and wearable devices, are aiding patients in monitoring their conditions and managing their dietary restrictions effectively. Furthermore, the development of novel therapies, like biologics and immunotherapies, is providing new avenues for treatment, thereby enhancing the market's growth prospects. Additionally, government initiatives and funding aimed at improving food allergy research and public health strategies are playing a crucial role in market development. Policies promoting food safety and labeling regulations are also contributing to the market's expansion by ensuring consumer awareness and protection. Apart from this, the rising trend of personalized medicine, which tailors treatments to individual patients based on their genetic and immunological profiles, is expected to further drive the food allergy market forward in the coming years.

Get your Sample of Food Allergy Market Insights for Free https://www.imarcgroup.com/food-allergy-market/requestsample

This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs

Drug OverviewMechanism of ActionRegulatory StatusClinical Trial ResultsDrug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug OverviewMechanism of ActionRegulatory StatusClinical Trial ResultsDrug Uptake and Market Performance

Most influential companies in the Food Allergy Market:

The market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Stallergenes Greer

Alladapt Immunotherapeutics

DBV Technologies

Vedanta Biosciences

Genentech/Novartis

Ask the Analyst for Customization and Explore the Full Report with TOC: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=8113&flag=E

Countries Covered



United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain Japan

About Us:

IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provide a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1 201971-6302