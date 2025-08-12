Saudi Arabia Textile Market To Reach USD 12.9 Billion By 2033, CAGR 3.60%

MENAFN - IMARC Group) The Saudi Arabia textile market size was valued atin 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group estimates the market to reachby 2033, exhibiting afrom 2025-2033. Rising disposable incomes and growing demand for premium fabrics are driving the Saudi Arabia textile market growth.

Key Highlights



Market size (2024): USD 9.5 Billion

Forecast (2033): USD 12.9 Billion

CAGR (2025–2033): 3.60%

Rising demand for sustainable and high-performance textiles, driven by urbanization and increasing disposable income.

Government initiatives like Vision 2030 and growing domestic manufacturing are key market growth drivers. Apparel segment dominates, holding the largest market share due to strong consumer demand and fashion industry expansion.

How Is AI Transforming the Textile Market in Saudi Arabia?



Quality Control Boost: Saudi textile makers use AI to spot fabric flaws in real time, slashing waste by 60-70% and improving product standards, thanks to Vision 2030's push for smarter manufacturing.

Predictive Maintenance Gains: AI monitors machines in Saudi mills to predict breakdowns, holding a 32% market edge and cutting downtime, fueled by the Public Investment Fund's $40 billion AI investments.

Design Innovation Edge: With AI tools from companies like Humain, Saudi designers craft custom patterns faster, enhancing creativity and speed, aligned with national digital transformation schemes.

Supply Chain Efficiency: AI optimizes logistics for Saudi textiles, reducing costs and delays, supported by SDAIA's initiatives to integrate tech in industrial operations for better flow. Workforce Productivity Lift: Saudi's AI adoption automates tasks, saving up to 10,000 man-hours as in recent deployments, letting textile workers focus on skilled roles for higher output.

Grab a sample PDF of this report : https://www.imarcgroup.com/saudi-arabia-textile-market/requestsample

Saudi Arabia Textile Market Trends and Drivers



Increased Consumer Demand: A burgeoning young population and rising incomes are fueling demand for both local and international fashion brands.

Vision 2030 Initiatives: Government support and investment are promoting domestic production, reducing import dependency, and boosting the industry's competitiveness.

Digital Transformation and E-commerce: Online platforms are expanding the market, allowing consumers to easily access a broad range of textile goods from various brands.

Focus on Sustainable Fabrics: There is a notable shift toward organic, recycled, and low-impact materials, reflecting rising environmental awareness among consumers. Real Estate and Hospitality Growth: Large-scale construction and tourism projects are increasing the need for high-quality home and hospitality textiles.

Saudi Arabia Textile Industry Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:



Natural Fibers

Polyesters

Nylon Others



Cotton

Chemical

Wool

Silk Others



Household

Technical

Fashion and Clothing Others



Northern and Central Region

Western Region

Eastern Region Southern Region

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the Saudi Arabia textile market with detailed profiles of all major companies.

Buy Full Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=20724&method=1315

Recent News and Developments in Saudi Arabia Textile Market



August 2025: The adoption of digital textile printing technology is accelerating, driven by increasing demand for customized and on-demand products. This shift is also motivated by the technology's environmental benefits, such as reduced water consumption and waste compared to traditional printing methods.

July 2025: Saudi Arabia is seeing a rise in the use of smart textiles, with manufacturers integrating sensors and technology into fabrics for applications in activewear and healthcare. This development is part of a broader trend of leveraging technology to create high-value, advanced textile products. July 2025: New technical regulations for textiles came into effect, which include an updated list of standards and the removal of certain chemical-related appendices. The new rules also require product information to be in Arabic, with an option for an additional language, and specifically add underwear to the scope of regulated products.

Note: If you require specific details, data, or insights that are not currently included in the scope of this report, we are happy to accommodate your request. As part of our customization service, we will gather and provide the additional information you need, tailored to your specific requirements. Please let us know your exact needs, and we will ensure the report is updated accordingly to meet your expectations.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provide a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales[@]imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-201971-6302