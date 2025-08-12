Generational Wake-Up Call: Young Adults Buckle Under Credit Pressure

MENAFN - PR Newswire) According to the Federal Reserve, total U.S. consumer debt reached $18.2 trillion in Q1 2025, a new all-time high. And while inflation has cooled slightly, interest rates remain elevated, making it more expensive to carry and repay debt. The reactivation of federal student loan delinquency reporting has added another layer of stress for millions of borrowers.

"These numbers aren't just data points. They reflect real households trying to stay afloat," said April Lewis-Parks , Consolidated Credit director of education and communications. "We're seeing more people who were never in financial trouble before suddenly overwhelmed by rising interest costs and maxed-out cards."

Consolidated Credit saw double digit increases year-over-year in enrollments in its Debt Management Program (DMP) from January through June of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. The average amount of debt enrolled in a DMP also rose. The data reveals alarming increases in average debt loads by generation year over year:



Baby Boomers: 30% increase

Gen X: 40% increase

Millennials: 52% increase Gen Z: 70% increase

"Younger Americans are being hit hardest, and we are seeing an 18% increase of Gen Z and Millennials joining debt management programs year over year," noted Lewis-Parks. "They started their financial lives in a volatile economy, and many are juggling rent, student loans, and credit cards at rates over 24%. It's no wonder they're reaching out for help."

A recent delinquency breakdown from Consolidated Credit shows the emotional and practical burden of growing balances:



34.6% of clients are already behind on their bills

34.1% are "juggling" payments to avoid falling behind Only 31.4% are not currently behind

"We're at a tipping point. More people are behind or juggling than those who are current. Without intervention, those balances will tip over into default," continued Lewis-Parks.

Policy and Pop Culture Meet Financial Reality

From the White House to Wall Street, debt stress is driving policy discussions. Meanwhile, social media is flooded with budgeting advice, side hustle content, and debt-free journey stories. Lewis-Parks adds, "It's clear Americans are hungry for financial guidance. We're here to meet that need with compassion, credibility, and a clear path forward."

About Consolidated Credit: Consolidated Credit is one of the nation's largest nonprofit credit counseling agencies. For over 30 years, they have helped more than 10 million people overcome credit card debt and achieve financial stability through education, personalized coaching, and proven debt management programs.

