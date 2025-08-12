In Celebration Of World Elephant Day, San Diego Zoo Safari Park Announces Elephant Valley To Open Early 2026

Elephant Valley is an immersive journey for guests to learn about the crucial role elephants serve as ecosystem engineers, and better understand the nuances of the herd's rich social structure. Surrounded by elephants on multiple sides, guests will encounter what it feels like to walk beside the herd. The dynamic savanna at the heart of the Safari Park aims to generate greater empathy, understanding and appreciation for elephants, encouraging guests to protect them for generations to come.

Each facet of Elephant Valley is meticulously designed to reflect the seasonal variations of the African savanna year-round. The rich plant life in Elephant Valley has been curated by a team of expert horticulturists and arborists to authentically replicate the sights, sounds and smells of Africa's diverse ecosystems, specifically the vast savanna and grasslands. More than 350 individual plants have been grown for Elephant Valley, representing rare and endangered African plants. Guests will venture through pathways lined with African thorn trees, a common source of food for elephants. Other African trees including the vulnerable kokerboom and endangered Nubian dragon tree, some of which have been growing at the Safari Park since it opened 53 years ago, have new homes in Elephant Valley. Several African plants, including the vulnerable Mulanje and Gorongo cycads, were originally seized by authorities from illegal trafficking before finding refuge in Elephant Valley.

Mkutano House is a unique dining destination positioned directly alongside one of Elephant Valley's two expansive watering holes, a 240,000-gallon oasis where the herd wades, swims and plays-a profound experience for those who pay witness to their natural bonding behavior. The two-story restaurant at the center of the Elephant Valley experience is inspired by the locations frequented by travelers while on safari in Africa. The Swahili word Mkutano refers to gathering with purpose. Nearby, Mkutano Park will serve as a gathering place to learn from educators about the awe-inspiring wildlife of the region.

Elephant Valley will bridge the vital work happening in San Diego to the collaborative elephant conservation initiatives San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance supports in the African savanna. Elephants across Africa are facing immense threats that are taking a toll on their populations, including habitat loss, poaching and challenges to human-wildlife coexistence. African savanna elephants are currently listed as Endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species.

Research conducted in Africa and with the Safari Park's elephant herd provide an opportunity to advance technologies and approaches to monitor and protect elephants in the wild, and support coexistence. San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance works closely with Save the Elephants, The Nature Conservancy, Northern Rangelands Trust, Kenya Wildlife Service and Reteti Elephant Sanctuary for conservation of African savanna elephants. Increasing knowledge of elephant health needs and the complexity of their social behaviors has equipped the organization and its partners with valuable insight into what successful conservation outcomes look like for the species.

Guests are invited to journey into Elephant Valley in early 2026. For more information, visit sdzsafaripark/elephantvalley .

About San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, a nonprofit conservation leader, inspires passion for nature and collaboration for a healthier world. The Alliance supports innovative conservation science through global partnerships and groundbreaking efforts at the world-famous San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo Safari Park, both leading zoological institutions and accredited botanical gardens. Through wildlife care expertise, cutting-edge science and continued collaboration, more than 44 endangered species have been reintroduced to native habitats. The Alliance reaches over 1 billion people annually through its two conservation parks and media channels in 170 countries, including San Diego Zoo Wildlife Explorers television, available in children's hospitals across 14 countries. Wildlife Allies-members, donors and guests-make success possible.

