Power League Gaming, Tiktok, And Visit Saudi Unite For Official MENA Esports Broadcast

Match Day 2 of the PUBG Mobile Pro Invitational takes place on August 13th, following an action-packed opening day, spotlighting top regional talent and next-gen esports entertainment

Dubai, United Arab Emirates & Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 12 August 2025: Power League Gaming (PLG), the MENA region's leading esports and gaming agency, has been appointed as TikTok LIVE's official broadcast partner for gaming and esports livestreams across the Middle East and North Africa, working in partnership with Visit Saudi for the launch event - PUBG Mobile Pro Invitational. This marks a significant milestone in elevating regional esports visibility.

The collaboration will debut with a high-stakes PUBG Mobile Pro Invitational Esports Tournament, in partnership with Visit Saudi, in celebration of this summer's second edition of Esports World Cup in Saudi Arabia. This represents the first-ever esports tournament produced in collaboration with TikTok LIVE - TikTok's dedicated live streaming feature - giving fans across the region a new way to experience competitive gaming in real time.

Running on August 11th and 13th, the tournament will bring together 16 of the region's top professional teams to compete for a share of a USD$10,000 prize pool, including fan favorites such as RA'AD, Falcons, Al Qadsiah, Twisted Minds, and Virtus, among others. The competition will be produced and broadcasted live from Power League Gaming's advanced studio facilities in Dubai Production City, and streamed exclusively via TikTok LIVE, engaging regional audiences with real-time mobile esports action.

Mathew Pickering, CEO of Power League Gaming said: 'We're proud to partner with TikTok LIVE and Visit Saudi to deliver high-quality, mobile-first esports content that speaks directly to the next generation of MENA gamers. Our purpose-built, 10,000sq ft studio in Dubai - featuring 360-degree gaming content production capabilities, advanced broadcasting hardware and robust IT Infrastructure - gives us the agility and scale to deliver fast, immersive, and culturally relevant esports experiences. Together, we're raising the bar for how live gaming content is produced and experienced in the region.'

Yahya Munir, TikTok LIVE Trust & Experience Manager for MENA, said: 'At TikTok, we're committed to shaping the future of digital entertainment by creating meaningful opportunities for communities to connect through culture, creativity, and shared passion points. Through TikTok LIVE, we're proud to collaborate with Power League Gaming to spotlight the region's thriving gaming and esports scene. We also thank Visit Saudi for their partnership in bringing this experience to life. Together, we're delivering immersive, mobile-first experiences that empower local talent and bring fans closer to the moments that matter most.'

PUBG Mobile, a competitive multiplayer battle royale, remains one of the most recognised and widely played mobile games in the MENA region. A 2024 Ipsos study conducted in collaboration with Power League Gaming shows 52% awareness and 41% usage in Saudi Arabia, and 59% awareness with 51% usage in the UAE. The game is especially popular among female gamers (44%) and those aged 20 to 29 in KSA, with strong engagement among Gen Z (63% of 15-19-year-olds) and expat gamers (53%) in the UAE - highlighting its foothold among youth and diverse communities across the region.

Power League Gaming will manage the end-to-end execution of the tournament - including esports management, live broadcast production, live commentary, event coordination, and innovative mobile-first formats - leveraging TikTok LIVE's platform to enhance and maximise viewership and fan engagement.

TikTok's popularity in the region is growing as a key platform for gaming content and esports viewership. According to the Ipsos study, 51% of gamers in Saudi Arabia and 44% in the UAE use TikTok to stay updated on gaming content. Additionally, 27% of esports fans in KSA and 20% in the UAE identify TikTok as a go-to platform for watching esports, underscoring its growing influence in the regional gaming ecosystem.

The partnership between TikTok LIVE, Visit Saudi, and Power League Gaming marks a step forward in regional esports broadcasting, aiming to create and release new, innovative media solutions for the region that help brands connect more effectively with young Arab audiences.

