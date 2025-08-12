Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Australian PM: Netanyahu Neglects Humanitarian Conditions In Gaza


2025-08-12 05:15:40
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 (KUNA) -- Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday said that the Israeli occupation Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has been neglecting the humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip.
Albanese, in an interview with the Australian radio station, ABC, indicated that he had phoned Netanyahu on Thursday to discuss the Gaza issue. Netanyahu repeated his public stance, denying the impact of the hostilities on civilians in the enclave, Albanese added.
He also stated that the Netanyahu government's failure to heed its allies was one of the reasons for Australia's decision to recognize the State of Palestine.
However, the Australian Prime Minister said the recognition would be conditional to commitments that have been made by the Palestinian Authority, including an assertion that Hamas movement will not be part of the future state.
Australia announced on Monday it would recognize the State of Palestine during the UN General Assembly session next month.
Albanese stated last month that he would not set a date for the recognition and voiced concerns regarding the divided public opinion on the issue. However Australia explicitly declared the intention to recognize the State of Palestine after the occupation decided to expand the military operations, firm the control over the enclave and occupied Gaza City.
The Australian city of Sydney had witnessed demonstrations demanding delivery of aid to the besieged Gazans, amid opinion polls showing majority of Australians desire a rapid end to the humanitarian plight in the strip. (end)
aib


MENAFN12082025000071011013ID1109916366

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search