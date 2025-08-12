403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Australian PM: Netanyahu Neglects Humanitarian Conditions In Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 (KUNA) -- Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday said that the Israeli occupation Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has been neglecting the humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip.
Albanese, in an interview with the Australian radio station, ABC, indicated that he had phoned Netanyahu on Thursday to discuss the Gaza issue. Netanyahu repeated his public stance, denying the impact of the hostilities on civilians in the enclave, Albanese added.
He also stated that the Netanyahu government's failure to heed its allies was one of the reasons for Australia's decision to recognize the State of Palestine.
However, the Australian Prime Minister said the recognition would be conditional to commitments that have been made by the Palestinian Authority, including an assertion that Hamas movement will not be part of the future state.
Australia announced on Monday it would recognize the State of Palestine during the UN General Assembly session next month.
Albanese stated last month that he would not set a date for the recognition and voiced concerns regarding the divided public opinion on the issue. However Australia explicitly declared the intention to recognize the State of Palestine after the occupation decided to expand the military operations, firm the control over the enclave and occupied Gaza City.
The Australian city of Sydney had witnessed demonstrations demanding delivery of aid to the besieged Gazans, amid opinion polls showing majority of Australians desire a rapid end to the humanitarian plight in the strip. (end)
aib
Albanese, in an interview with the Australian radio station, ABC, indicated that he had phoned Netanyahu on Thursday to discuss the Gaza issue. Netanyahu repeated his public stance, denying the impact of the hostilities on civilians in the enclave, Albanese added.
He also stated that the Netanyahu government's failure to heed its allies was one of the reasons for Australia's decision to recognize the State of Palestine.
However, the Australian Prime Minister said the recognition would be conditional to commitments that have been made by the Palestinian Authority, including an assertion that Hamas movement will not be part of the future state.
Australia announced on Monday it would recognize the State of Palestine during the UN General Assembly session next month.
Albanese stated last month that he would not set a date for the recognition and voiced concerns regarding the divided public opinion on the issue. However Australia explicitly declared the intention to recognize the State of Palestine after the occupation decided to expand the military operations, firm the control over the enclave and occupied Gaza City.
The Australian city of Sydney had witnessed demonstrations demanding delivery of aid to the besieged Gazans, amid opinion polls showing majority of Australians desire a rapid end to the humanitarian plight in the strip. (end)
aib
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment