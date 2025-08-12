Angola Oil & Gas Issues Call For Nominations For 2025 Awards

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

The Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) conference officially issues a call for nominations for this year's AOG Awards ceremony. From groundbreaking exploration campaigns to pioneering technological innovations to local content champions and lifetime industry contributions, the AOG Awards honor excellence across the country's oil and gas value chain.

The awards provide a unique platform to showcase success stories, promote industry leadership and inspire the next generation of professionals. Winners will be recognized during the prestigious AOG 2025 Gala Dinner and Awards ceremony, attended by industry leaders, policymakers and investors from across the globe. Nominations are open to all companies, organizations and individuals operating in Angola's oil and gas sector.

Game Changer of the Year

The Game Changer of the Year Award honors a company revolutionizing Angola's oil and gas value chain through innovative technologies, methodologies or strategies, significantly impacting the industry and setting new standards for future progress.

Explorer of the Year

The Explorer of the Year Award honors a company that has demonstrated exceptional expertise and success in exploration activities within Angola's oil and gas sector. This award celebrates significant discoveries, innovative exploration techniques and the strategic vision that has led to unlocking new resources and expanding the country's potential.

Local Company of the Year

The Local Company of the Year Award recognizes the outstanding achievements of an Angolan-owned company that has demonstrated excellence, resilience and growth within the oil and gas industry. This award celebrates a company that has not only excelled in its business operations but has also contributed to the development of local content, created employment opportunities and fostered sustainable practices.

Lifetime Achievement Award

The Lifetime Achievement Award honors an individual or company that has made extraordinary contributions to Angola's oil and gas industry over an extended period. This prestigious award celebrates a career marked by visionary leadership, innovation and a profound commitment to the growth and development of the sector.

About Angola Oil & Gas (AOG):

AOG is the largest oil and gas event in Angola. Taking place with the full support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency; the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute; national oil company Sonangol; and the African Energy Chamber; the event is a platform to sign deals and advance Angola's oil and gas industry.