403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Swiss Beauty Has Appointed Hemant Gupta As Its Chief Financial Officer.
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 12th August 2025: Swiss Beauty, India's leading cosmetics brand, announced the appointment of Hemant Gupta as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) as the company gears up for its next leap of growth and expansion in the beauty industry. He will oversee the brand's business strategy and capital management to drive its growth and profitability in the competitive cosmetics market, supporting Swiss Beauty's mission to redefine aspirational beauty for the next-gen Indian consumer.
In addition to managing the overall financial health of Swiss Beauty, Hemant will be responsible for business strategy, expansion into new channels and operations strategy, business planning & forecasting, risk management, investor relations, and ensuring regulatory compliance. He will work closely with the executive team to align financial goals with business strategy, support expansion plans, and optimise resource allocation to maximise profitability and operational efficiency.
Welcoming Hemant, Mohit Goyal, Co-Founder & Director, Swiss Beauty, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Hemant Gupta to the leadership team of Swiss Beauty. We are confident that he will play a pivotal role in driving our next phase of growth, operational excellence, and long-term value creation. His vision and guidance will further strengthen our commitment to innovation, expansion, and financial discipline as we continue to scale new heights in the beauty industry."
Hemant brings over 23 years of expertise in corporate finance, fundraising, business strategy, supply chain, and operations automation. Before joining Swiss Beauty, Hemant served as Global CFO at Ferns N Petals, where he led key business functions and drove strategy for a $115MP&L. He has also worked as the Group CFO at Clove Dental, as well as the CFO & COO at Being Human and Blackberrys as CFO.
Hemant Gupta, CFO, Swiss Beauty, said, "I'm glad to join the dynamic and passionate team at Swiss Beauty. The brand has consistently set new benchmarks in the Indian beauty industry, and I look forward to contributing to its growth journey with focused financial strategies. By driving strategic resource allocation and supporting innovation-led sustainable expansion, we aim to create long-term value for all stakeholders."
A qualified Chartered Accountant and C-suite executive, Hemant holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce (Hons) from Delhi University.
In addition to managing the overall financial health of Swiss Beauty, Hemant will be responsible for business strategy, expansion into new channels and operations strategy, business planning & forecasting, risk management, investor relations, and ensuring regulatory compliance. He will work closely with the executive team to align financial goals with business strategy, support expansion plans, and optimise resource allocation to maximise profitability and operational efficiency.
Welcoming Hemant, Mohit Goyal, Co-Founder & Director, Swiss Beauty, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Hemant Gupta to the leadership team of Swiss Beauty. We are confident that he will play a pivotal role in driving our next phase of growth, operational excellence, and long-term value creation. His vision and guidance will further strengthen our commitment to innovation, expansion, and financial discipline as we continue to scale new heights in the beauty industry."
Hemant brings over 23 years of expertise in corporate finance, fundraising, business strategy, supply chain, and operations automation. Before joining Swiss Beauty, Hemant served as Global CFO at Ferns N Petals, where he led key business functions and drove strategy for a $115MP&L. He has also worked as the Group CFO at Clove Dental, as well as the CFO & COO at Being Human and Blackberrys as CFO.
Hemant Gupta, CFO, Swiss Beauty, said, "I'm glad to join the dynamic and passionate team at Swiss Beauty. The brand has consistently set new benchmarks in the Indian beauty industry, and I look forward to contributing to its growth journey with focused financial strategies. By driving strategic resource allocation and supporting innovation-led sustainable expansion, we aim to create long-term value for all stakeholders."
A qualified Chartered Accountant and C-suite executive, Hemant holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce (Hons) from Delhi University.
Company :-Value360 Communications
User :- Diksha Sati
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment