3 Dead In Shooting Incident In Texas, US
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US Police announced that three people were killed and others injured in a shooting incident that took place inside a store in the northern part of Austin, Texas, adding that the suspect has been arrested.
In a press conference, the police said they received a report about a shooting at a Target store located on Research Boulevard, where officers found three individuals with gunshot wounds, who later succumbed to their injuries.
The police explained that the suspect, a 32-year-old man, stole a car from the store's parking lot and fled the scene. One of the victims was reportedly the owner of the stolen vehicle.
The suspect attempted to flee again but was apprehended by police. Authorities confirmed that investigations are ongoing to determine the motive behind the crime.
Gun violence remains one of the most pressing security and social crises in the United States, which continues to experience high rates of firearm-related crimes, in addition to recurring mass shootings that leave deep human, economic, and psychological impacts.
